Feniton Women searching for best eleven

Weston Mendip Women's FC V Feniton Ladies Archant

Feniton Women were defeated 4-1 by Bideford on Sunday but for manager Mark Ebdon it is a case of experimenting before the new season.

First team mens manager James Hiscox said: “They had a good run out on Sunday against a good Bideford team from the league but Mark Ebdon knows what he’s doing.

“He’s got a big squad to pick from with new players so he will be juggling the squad around testing players and formations out. When the season starts, they will be fighting fit and ready to go.”

The mens U18s also has the same problem and are posing selection headache for manager Mark Townsend. Hiscox said: “There are plenty of players to pick from and they a have squad of around 30 plus some very talented U16s leaving Manager Mark Townshend a good headache.

“Mark is very much giving everyone a chance to prove themselves in pre-season.

“The group have a good mix of ages so it’s about getting the balance right but the club trust Mark and his coaches (Tom & Chris Badcott) and look forward to them developing over the course of the season.

“The aim of the youth system at Feniton will always be to produce players to hopefully go on to play for our seniors or higher.”