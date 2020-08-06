Advanced search

Feniton Youth Football Club announce coaches

PUBLISHED: 08:12 06 August 2020

Feniton Youth Football Club has named its management structure for the youth sides ahead of the upcoming campaigns.

Mark Harris and Darren Witt will take charge of the under-sevens while Adam Brown and Simon Williams now run the under-eights and under-nines respectively.

The under-11s will be overseen by Steve Bean with Richard Barrass in charge of the under-12s and Sean Perret the boss of the under-13s.

Management duo Tom and Chris Badcott will manage the U16s. The former will also oversee the most senior youth side, the under-18s, alongside Mark Townsend.

Last season’s under-18s manager Ian Cole remains at the club as first team coach.

The youth teams had reason to celebrate last week when three former youth players picked up awards at the club’s presentation. Oscar Walsh was named First Team Young Player of the Year, Oscar Dennison picked up the Second Team Golden Boot and Oli Grimshaw was awarded Second Team Young Player of the Year.

