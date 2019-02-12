Finn at the double as Tigers net clean sheet away success

Picture SARAH MCCABE

Axminster Town were 3-0 winners when they travelled to basement side Liverton for their latest South West Peninsula League Eastern Division outing.

Picture SARAH MCCABE

The Tigers travelled to South Devon without the injured Darren Hutchings and Callum Garrett, but were delighted to include recent signing 16-year-old Reece McCabe in the squad.

Having not played a competitive match for a month The Tigers were understandably a little ring rusty and failed to do the simple things well in the opening period.

This gave the home side some added belief and had it not been for an exceptional 15th minute save by Town goalkeeper Ashley Smith then the home side would have taken what would have been a well-deserved lead.

However, midway through the half the Tigers had found their feet in the contest and they went ahead in the 25th minute when midfielder Connor Swingler played a delightful ball to Luke Finn and the striker’s exceptional first touch gave him time and space to rifle the ball home.

Picture SARAH MCCABE

Finn doubled his tally with a clinical finish and Town took a 2-0 lead into the break, though the advantage might have been greater, but efforts from Kieran Daniels and Swingler went marginally wide.

After the break, the Tigers continued to boss proceedings, playing some tidy possession football that frustrated the home side.

On the hour mark, Ashley Small’s well-struck free-kick drew a smart save from the home keeper and, minutes later, Kieran Daniels blazed over when well placed.

The Tigers finally got their third when, in the 75th minute, a terrific 25-yard strike from Ben Allen rounded off the scoring.

Picture SARAH MCCABE

The Tigers Man of the Match, Charley Skilton, hit the post with five minutes remaining and there was still time for Ben Allen to go close to netting his second as Town ended the contest in the ascendency.

Town joint boss Josh Stunell said: “We deserved the win, but special mention must go to Liverton as they have vastly improved from the previous game with them when we won 10-0. They worked their socks off and not once did they give up.”

Picture SARAH MCCABE