Football latest - How far do Sidmouth Town, Axminster Town and Honiton Town travel in pursuit of league glory next season?

Archant

The three East Devon-based teams playing in next season’s South West Peninsula League Premier East will collectively travel some 5,448 miles in pursuit of league glory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster Town will travel the furthest with the Tigers facing 2,060 miles on the road to and from opposition grounds.

Honiton Town mileage amounts to 1,720 while Sidmouth Town will cover 1,668 miles in their campaign.

Axminster Town have seven away games in the first two months of the season and those seven trips will see them complete almost 40 per cent of their entire travelling in the campaign.

They go to Torrington (142), Crediton United (70), Sidmouth Town (30) and Torpoint Athletic (178) in September and then have October games at Brixham (110), Torridgeside (128) and Millbrook (180).

In November, the Tigers away commitments are at Elmore (66), Bovey Tracey (86) and Millbrook AFC (180) and then, in December, they are at Dartmouth (132) and Honiton Town (22), the latter being a December 28 game at Mountbatten Park.

The first away league game of 2021 for the Tigers is a January 9 trip to Ilfracombe Town (146) and the only other away game in the first month of the year is to Elburton Villa (134).

It’s two away games in February; to Plymouth Marjon (142) and Ivybridge Town (118), two also in March to Newton Abbot Spurs (84) and Stoke Gabriel (102) before the final away game of the league season, an April 2 trip to Cullompton that will see the Tigers complete the final 44 miles of their travelling to and from league games.

Honiton Town have no fewer than nine away games across the first two months of the new campaign.

The Hippos make their shortest trip of the season first, the 18 mile round-trip to Cullompton Rangers. September also sees the Hippos visit Elmore (42), Holsworthy (124), Crediton United (48) and Torrington (120).

The four October away league games see Town at Newton Abbot Spurs (118), Dartmouth (110), Bovey Tracey (62) and Torpoint Athletic (156).

It’s two away trips in Novembers with visits to Ivybridge Town (96) and Elburton Villa (112).

December sees the Hippos journey to Torridgeside (108) and Sidmouth Town (16), the latter being a Boxing Day morning trip.

First up in 2021 for the Hippos is a January 2 trip to Ilfracombe Town (118) and there’s also trips to Brixham (124) and Plymouth Marjon (120) in the first month of the new year.

Just two trips in February with Stoke Gabriel (80), followed by Millbrook AFC (118) and the final away game of the season for the Hippos is an April 5, last day trip to Axminster Town (22).

Sidmouth Town face 14 away games in the first four months of the season and five in the final three months.

The Vikings kick things off with a September 9 trip to Newton Abbot Spurs (56) and also visit Dartmouth (104), Cullompton Rangers (46) and Brixham (80) in the first month.

October sees Town in action at Elmore (66) and Ivybridge Town (90) before four trips in November taking in Elburton Villa (104), Holsworthy (120), Torpoint Athletic (148) and Axminster Town (30).

December also involves four away games for the Vikings with trips to Torrington (112), Ilfracombe Town (148), Plymouth Marjon (114) and Crediton United (44).

The first outing of 2021 for the Vikings will be a January 9 trip to Millbrook AFC (150) and that is followed by an end of the month visit to Torridgeside (112). February also sees two trips for Town with visits to Bovey Tracey (56) and Stoke Gabriel (72) before the season comes down in terms of Town away games with an April 2, Good Friday East Devon derby engagement at Honiton Town (72).