Football latest - local teams in Saturday cup and league action

PUBLISHED: 09:23 20 September 2019

Football on pitch

There is Saturday (September 28) action for all three of the areas teams that play this season in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Axminster Town are in league action when they host table-topping Bovey Tracey in a league game. Bovey come to Tiger Way having won eight of their nine games so far.

Their latest success was a 3-1 home win over Torpoint Athletic on Wednesday night.

Axminster Town's last game was their FA Vase 2-0 defeat at Helston Athletic last Saturday.

Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town are both in cup action with the Hippos' and the Vikings' both facing Walter C Parsons Cup matches, this competition is the SWP League, League Cup.

The Hippos bagged themselves a superb cup success in midweek with a penalty shoot-out win at Southern League side Barnstaple Town, beating the North Devon side in a penalty shoot-out after the two shared six goals at Barum.

Tomorrow the Hippos travel to another SWP League Premier East side with their visit to a Plymouth Marjon side that sit second bottom of the table, having lost eight of their nine league games so far.

Sidmouth Town are in action in the same competition when they entertain Dartmouth United at Manstone Lane (3pm).

The teams will meet again four days later and once again Manstone Lane will be the venue when the pair clash in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie (7.30pm).

The Vikings are seeking to bring to an end a five game losing streak which continued with last weekend's 5-0 FA Vase defeat at home to Cullompton Rangers.

