Tigers lose to high-flying Bovey Tracey as league leaders march on

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Axminster Town were downed 4-2 by league leaders Bovey Tracey in the South West Peninusla League Premier East Division.

An own goal and an effort from Tony Pinder scored the Tigers' only goals of the game as Bovey Tracey maintained their excellent start to the season.

Axminster's next league game is away at Torpoint Athletic on Saturday, Septemeber 28, at 3pm.

Upottery became only the second team this season to beat Lyme Regis in the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division.

Playing for the first time at home, Upottery put on a show as they came out 4-3 winners of a seven-goal thriller.

Lyme Regis had been in imperious form, having lost only one of their six previous league games and sitting top of the table.

The win moves Upottery into eighth on seven points while Lyme Regis managed to retain top spot but only by three points.

Up next for Upottery is another game, this time against Okehampton Argyle on Saturday, September 28.

Following Lyme Regis' defeat, it gave Feniton a chance to close the gap at the top of the table and they duly did with a 2-0 victory against Sidmouth Town 2nds.

Former Vikings player Oscar Walsh scored one of the goals.

Feniton are one of three teams on 12, which include Bampton and Cronies. The team are in third on goal difference.

Chagford are up next for Feniton with the away side looking to continue their good form.

In the same division, Seaton Town and Chagford shared six goals at Colyford Road.

Josh French, William Hellier and Ben Mear all scored a goal apiece for Seaton while Jack Phillips, Jake Rowe and James Williams netted for Chagford.

Seaton are in 11th and will host Beer Albion on Saturday.

Division Three's Dunkeswell Rovers did not play at the weekend but will travel to ninth placed Teignmouth 2nds on Saturday.

Farway United edged a 1-0 win away at East Budleigh 2nds in Division Five to inflict the first defeat of the season on the home side.

This was only the third game of Farway United's season having lost the previous weekend's game against Awliscombe.

Farway will be looking to make it to two wins from two against Exmouth Rovers on Saturday.

Offwell Rangers ended their unbeaten start to the Division Six season as they were hammered 6-2 away at Elmore 3rds.

Heading to the Happy Meadow Recreation Ground it was not a happy story for Ofwell dash ix different goalscorers netted for Elmore.

Darell Berner, Lee Hogan, Bradley Kelly, Jordan Leach, Ryan Morgan and substitue Jakub Wojtowicz were the scorers.

The two in reply was not enough for Ofwell who remain in third but lose ground on Topsham Town 2nds and Bishop Blaize who occupy the top spots.

Offwell will look to get back on track at home to Dawlish United 2nds on Saturday, September 28.

● Millwey Rise were 3-1 winners when they entertained St Martins Reserves in a Macron League Division Four game, writes Dick Sturch.

In a bright start from Rise, Adam Whitehouse had an effort cleared off the line before a Sam Dibling strike arrowed its way just wide of the mark.

The visitors then fashioned an opportunity that ended with the ball being lifted up and over advancing Rise glovesman Tommy Donnan, but when it bounced it sailed over the bar of the exposed goal! The Saints then put a header wide from close range before, at the opposite end of the pitch, Johnny Vaughn and Stuart King both went close. Just before the break Rise defender Tye Allen seized on a mistake by the St Martins goalkeeper to score the opening goal.

In the second half, first Whitehouse and then Dibling went close, the latter's shot beating the 'keeper, but the ball cannoned back off the frame of the goal!

The industrious Bailey Hall was replaced by Mikey Sayers and Matt Lewis; Matt Lewis took over from Lee MacGuire and Whitehouse gave way to Matt Vaughn as Rise rang the changes,

It was the 'veteran' Stuart King who volleyed Rise into a 2-0 lead and Dibling made it three before St Martins got a late consolation.

This was another good all-round performance from Rise, who are clearly showing game-on-game progress.

The Man of the Match award went to King, who stepped up from the club's second team to lead the line with aplomb.