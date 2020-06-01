Former Upottery manager Dan Prettejohn is the new boss of Axminster Town Reserves

Archant

Former Upottery manager Dan Prettejohn is the new boss of Axminster Town Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dan Prettejohn wih an Axminster Town shirt. The former Upottery boss will be in charge of the Tigers' Reserve team when the 2020/21 season gets underway. Picture: ATFC Dan Prettejohn wih an Axminster Town shirt. The former Upottery boss will be in charge of the Tigers' Reserve team when the 2020/21 season gets underway. Picture: ATFC

Prettejohn departed the Glebe Park hot seat shortly after last season came to a premature halt as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He resisted overtures from a number of interested suitors, but has now opted to take on an Axminster Town Reserves side that is being started up again for the start of the 2020/21 Macron Devon & Exeter League season.

Prettejohn was manager at Upottery for nine years and before that a player with the Glebe Park side for 15 seasons. He said at the time of announcing his departure in April: “It’s the right time for me to leave a club I have given so much too and which has been so good to me too. I do believe that if ever there’s a ‘right time to move’ then it is now with the game suspended owing to the pandemic. We face an uncertain period of time before we shall all be back playing again and so Upottery have a good amount of time to appoint a fresh face who will undoubtedly come in and freshen things up and bring some new ideas to the table.”

Now, he is preparing for life in charge of Axminster Town Reserves and he says: “It’s a new challenge and it’s at a club that is fiercely ambitious and clearly looking to continue moving up the football pyramid. It was a wrench to leave Upottery, but that’s behind me now. That said, I shall always have a little bit of them [Upottery] in my footballing soul – there are some smashing folk involved with that club and I am sure they will now move on to bigger and better things, but for yours truly it’s a case of now being fully focussed on making things happen for the Town second team.”

He continued: “I have been so impressed by the way they do things at Tiger Way. They got in touch with me and ‘sold’ me a vision of where they want to go with the club and what they would like to see happen and for them to want me to be part of it I found very humbling. Now I cannot wait to get started.”

Axminster Town chairman, Andy Hurford, said: “We are delighted to appoint Dan Prettejohn as our second team manager.

“Myself and the committee were bitterly disappointed not to field a second team last season, but Dan’s appointment has given us all a big lift and to find someone with the experience and knowledge of the Devon & Exeter League is a positive we want to build on.

“We will be aiming high and requesting the league to place us in competition with our local rivals at the top end of the D & E League.”