Freemantle nets twice as Upottery are beaten in Exeter

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Upottery went down 5-2 when they travelled into Exeter to meet Whipton & Pinhoe in a Joma Devon & Exeter League top flight game.

The opening quarter of the contest was even-steven before the home side broke the deadlock with some good build-up play and a clinical finish.

The equaliser was born out of some ‘route-one’ football with a long clearance from Upottery glovesman Kieran Conway was latched on to by Blake Freemantle, who ran on to round the home goalkeeper roll the ball into the net.

Just before the break the home side restored their lead.

Whipton & Pinhoe, boosted by that late first half goal, flew out of the traps at the start of the second half and scored three more in quick succession.

Freemantle struck a second late on to complete the scoring. He was later named Upottery Man of the Match, but the home side banked the points.

On Saturday (October 17) Upottery welcome Seaton Town to Glebe Park (3pm).