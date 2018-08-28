Advanced search

French at the double as Seaton Town net important win

PUBLISHED: 11:08 01 February 2019

mhsp Seaton Town v Topsham (27). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Archant

Seaton Town powered to an emphatic 5-2 win in their Macron League Premier Division ‘six-pointer’ at Colyford Road.

Topsham made a high-tempo start and Seaton were left to defend in depth to keep them at arms length. They also had to head one goal-bound effort off the line.

Gradually Seaton gained a foot-hold in the contest and they began to threaten, particularly with fleet-footed counter attacks.

On one such raid, Will Helliar saw his initial shot blocked, but had the speed of thought to get hold of it again and, when he squared it, team mate Brad Masters drilled the ball home from the penalty spot.

Seaton did fashion a number of other chances, but half-time arrived with the one goal separating the teams.

Topsham came back strongly after the break, but another lightning quick counter ended with Reece McCabe getting clear and he kept his cool when faced with a one-on-one to drill the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

The Tops hit back to make it 2-1, but Josh French restored Seaton’s two-goal lead with a clinical finish.

Once again Topsham hit back to score the next goal to leave the contest in the balance at 3-2 to the home side.

The two goal margin was again restored and, again, it was French who came up trumps for the home side with another sweetly struck shot.

It was Town who finished the stronger and it was no more than they deserved when Lewis Cottam latched on to a through-ball to fire a left footed shot past the keeper to complete the scoring.

