From bygone seasons - picture special on the 2009 meeting of Offwell Rangers and Otterton
PUBLISHED: 08:36 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 14 April 2020
Archant
Another of our picture specials from local football played in a past season.
Today’s ‘look back in time’ picture gallery takes us to 2009 and the Devon & Exeter League meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton.
Have you got action shots from a past match that you’d like to share with readers of this website?
If so then we’d love to receive them and show them off!
Pictures need to be sent as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb.
Send j-pegs, with brief details about the game to, midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk.
Look out for more of these ‘bygone day match action picture specials’ over the coming weeks.
These pictures were taken by TERRY IFE.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.