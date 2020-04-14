Advanced search

From bygone seasons - picture special on the 2009 meeting of Offwell Rangers and Otterton

PUBLISHED: 08:36 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 14 April 2020

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Another of our picture specials from local football played in a past season.

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Today’s ‘look back in time’ picture gallery takes us to 2009 and the Devon & Exeter League meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton.

Have you got action shots from a past match that you’d like to share with readers of this website?

If so then we’d love to receive them and show them off!

Pictures need to be sent as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb.

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Send j-pegs, with brief details about the game to, midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk.

Look out for more of these ‘bygone day match action picture specials’ over the coming weeks.

These pictures were taken by TERRY IFE.

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

