Frost stars as Upottery Reserves suffer narrow defeat in Exeter

Upottery Reserves went down 1-0 in a close encounter with a Devon Yeoman side they had beaten 3-1 at Glebe Park just seven days before.

Playing in what were the most testing of weather conditions in Exeter, Upottery began well, playing some good football.

However, they were dealt a blow when they lost Adriano De Silva to an early injury.

The game became one of a ‘midfield battle’ with few chances at either end, though Upottery goalkeeper Kieron Conway did make a couple of superb saves before being beaten by a close-range finish that saw the home side go into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

There was a similar run of play in the second half and Upottery did create ‘opportunities’, but a combination of resolute defending and plain ‘bad luck’ meant they were unable to find an equaliser.

There were plenty of positives for Upottery to take from the game.

Adam Crabb, Dom McCreadie-Taylor and Luke Phillips all stood out, but the Man of the Match award, sponsored by Highfield Garage of Dunkeswell, went to Upottery captain Matt Frost.

On Saturday (October 3), Upottery Reserves entertain Cranbrook United (3pm).