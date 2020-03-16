Girton at the double as Upottery record superb comeback win at Bampton

Upottery recorded arguably their finest result of this season – and possible a number of season’s - when they won their Macron League Premier Division game at Bampton 3-2.

What makes the final score all the more impressive is the fact that Upottery trailed 2-0 at half-time before serving up a superb second half performance to take the points and consign Bampton to only a third defeat in 13 league outings this season.

It was a brace of second half goals from Jamie Girton and one from Tom Barnes that saw Upottery wrap up a third successive victory and team boss Dan Prettejohn was delighted with what his charges delivered.

He said: “For the first time in eight years I sent out the usual midweek text messages to the selected squad for the game and not one player came back to say they could not make it. I have said before that is we can show consistency of availability and team selection then we have the quality in our ranks to go toe-to-toe with the very best in the division and Saturday’s shift at Bampton proved that point.”

He continued: “To be fair to the lads there was plenty of things about Saturday that could have led to them being disillusioned. We turned up to find one half of the pitch had holes in it that suggested a herd of bullocks had charged through it and those holes were full of rain water! We then had to defend the ‘bad half’ in the opening 45 minutes, shipped one goal and then got ‘done’ by a second goal that was as ‘off-side’ as it gets! At the break, the lads are clogged up in mud, but we spoke about how frustrated we all were and agreed that the only way we’d change our fortunes on the day was to get back out and play some decent football – and that’s precisely what the lads did.”

He added: “To a man, the lads were bang at it from the moment the referee started the second half and, once we had the game by the scruff of the neck, there was no way we were going to let it slip.”

Speaking on the issue regarding the corona virus crisis, the Upottery boss said: “Sadly, I doubt this season will now be played to a finish. Speaking as a serious football person, it’s a shame, but all the experts seem to be saying we need to avoid contact with others and that is what football is very much all about. Adding to that is the fact that somethings are indeed more important than the game and if we have to hang up our boots prematurely this season then we’ll take stock, recharge out footballing batteries during any enforced break and come back reinvigorated to get it all back underway when the football authorities tell us it’s OK to do so.”

Should local football continue then this coming weekend Upottery have a double header of action with matches scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday it’s a trip to Chagford and that’s followed on Sunday with a Glebe Park meeting with University.