Goalkeeper Donnan stars as Millwey Rise are edged out at Winkleigh

After making the long trip down to Winkleigh it appeared Millwey were suffering from jet lag as they were one goal down within just two minutes, writes Dick Sturch.

However, falling behind so early did appear to spark them into life and the game then became quite frenetic with chances at both ends of the pitch.

Brad Conway swung a cross over that Ty Allen blasted just over the bar before a powerful shot by Conway was gratefully pushed away by the Winkleigh keeper and then Keith Forsey went close from a corner as the visitor’s gained a foothold in the contest.

The game turned in Millwey’s favour when the home team goalkeeper was red carded for handling outside the area!

Immediately after this, Stuart King beat the stand in keeper with a strike into the far corner of the net.

Winkleigh had the opportunity to go in front when, in the closing minutes, first their forwards took too long to get a shot away and then they were denied by a fantastic penalty save by young Tommy Donnan diving full length to push the ball round the post.

Millwey started the second period dominating the play, and, after 10 minutes, it was no surprise when Allen put them ahead from a King assist.

After pressurising the home sides goal for the first 20 minutes legs began to tire and Winkleigh equalised from a breakaway the goal lashed home giving Donnan no chance.

Matt Lewis then cleared off the line to prevent a certain goal, but a mistake by Millwey’s defence allowed the home side to take the lead.

Although Millwey kept pressing and a shot from Conway was stopped on the line Winkleigh began to surge forward and was called upon Donnan to make a series of outstanding saves to keep them at bay.

The final goal was very controversial! After Donnan again bravely parried several close range efforts a Winkleigh forward fell down in a crowded penalty box and, for some reason, unclear to all, a penalty was awarded!

Matty Lewis, obviously incensed by the decision, was then red carded for making his feelings known. Although Millwey kept pushing forward at every opportunity they were unable to reduce the arrears.

For Millwey, young Tommy Donnan was the Man of the Match for his outstanding shift between the sticks. The youngster displayed great maturity and was certainly not intimidated by robust home forwards. He was quick off his line to snub out any danger throughout the contest. Matt Hall in the middle of defence proved once again he is a valuable acquisition to the team. On Saturday (March 2), Millwey visit St Martins (3pm).

Macron League Division Four (bottom six)

P W D L F A Pts

St Martins 19 6 0 13 42 72 18

Feniton 16 4 4 8 21 45 16

Winkleigh 13 4 3 6 28 39 15

Sampford Peverell 17 3 4 10 20 46 13

Pinhoe 12 4 0 8 16 42 12

Millwey Rise 17 2 3 12 26 45 9