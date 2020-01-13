Graddon and Tucker shine in unlikely central alliance as Upottery sink Beer

Upottery claimed their first Macron League top flight win since September while also inflicting a first defeat since October on Beer Albion, beating the Fishermen 2-1 at Glebe Park.

Pat Sherwood and Sam Winslade scored the goals for Upottery who had to come from behind to secure all three points.

The Glebe Park men had gone into the fixture with what was very much a 'patched up' back line with Ben Graddon, usually a central midfielder, and Mark Tucker, more accustomed to the left back berth, paired as unlikely central defenders, but the pair coped very well with what was a large and physical Beer front line.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn said; "It was a cracking game. They [Beer] are a good side and came to our place off the back of a good run. I was again left patching a side together and indeed, we went into the match with a much-changed back line, but the lads all put a shift in and I don't think there's be many complaints from a neutral that we deserved to win the game."

He continued: "I would not say we outplayed them, but we certainly outfought them and this win can only do our confidence the world of good, I have said for some time that we are a much better side than our current league position indicates and I'd like to think the lads can take heart from this win and look to push on."

Next up for Upottery is a trip to table-topping Okehampton Argyle on Saturday. Prettejohn says; "In some way this next game is something of a 'free hit' as everyone is getting beaten by them [Okehampton Argyle] this season. They clearly have a very talented squad at their disposal, but, as I told my lads after the Beer win, its games like the one coming up at Okehampton that can define a season. We aspire for bigger and better things here and, what better way to make statement than to travel to the home of the table-toppers and show them how good we can be!"