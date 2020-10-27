Great Griffiths nets all five as Seaton Town Ladies power to Plainmoor success

Action from the Seaton Town ladies 5-1 home win over Plainmoor in a Westward Developments Devon Womens League Division One game. Picture; SARAH MCCABE Archant

Seaton Town ladies won their Westward Developments Devon Womens League meeting with Plainmoor 5-2.

Action from the Seaton Towen 5-2 win over Plainmoor when the teams met at Colyford Road to contest a Westward Developments Devon Womems League Division One game. Picture; SARAH MCCABE Action from the Seaton Towen 5-2 win over Plainmoor when the teams met at Colyford Road to contest a Westward Developments Devon Womems League Division One game. Picture; SARAH MCCABE

The South Devon visitors had no answer to the power and pace of the home side.

It turned into a ‘Super Sunday’ for Megan Griffiths for she scored all five of the Town goals.

Seaton coach Hayley Moxom said: “The football played wasn’t the best display that the ladies have produced so far this season.

“However, what the team show is great strength and fantastic attitudes which saw them outplay their opponents as a team and win the game by the score that they did.”

Action from the Seaton Town ladies 5-1 home win over Plainmoor in a Westward Developments Devon Womens League Division One game. Picture; SARAH MCCABE Action from the Seaton Town ladies 5-1 home win over Plainmoor in a Westward Developments Devon Womens League Division One game. Picture; SARAH MCCABE

Seaton Town ladies are up to second in the Division One table with Exeter City Reserves the table-toppers and sporting the only remaining unbeaten record in the division this season.

Next up for Seaton Town it’s a Sunday (November 1), visit to Cullompton Rangers (2pm) for another league game.

The pictures that support this article were taken by Sarah McCabe. Sarah is happy to let folk have copies of the originals of her football pictures, but asks that a donation be made to the Devon Air Ambulance. Contact her by email at jmccabe19@yahoo.co.uk

The Seaton Town ladies carry the goal onto the Colyfrod Road pitch ahead of 5-1 home win over Plainmoor in a Westward Developments Devon Womens League Division One game. Picture; SARAH MCCABE The Seaton Town ladies carry the goal onto the Colyfrod Road pitch ahead of 5-1 home win over Plainmoor in a Westward Developments Devon Womens League Division One game. Picture; SARAH MCCABE