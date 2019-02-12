Advanced search

Hales at the double in Axmouth United win

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 05 March 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

After narrowly losing out, away to league leaders Ottery St Mary in a hard fought midweek Grandisson Cup game, Axmouth United returned to Macron League action with a 3-1 home win over Budleigh Salterton Reserves, writes Chris Salter.

The visitors struck first with a 10th minute goal, but neither side was able to get any rhythm into their play – a situation not helped by the referee’s whistle constantly bringing the game to a halt!

Seven minutes before the break Axmouth’s Charlie Clarke saw the visiting keeper off his line and equalised with a superb lobbed finish from 20 yards.

The second half performance from United was much improved and, as the game wore on, they became stronger and richly deserved sealing a third win in four league outings.

With 20 minutes remaining, Reece Hales gave Axmouth the lead with a stunning 25-yard shot that found the top corner, giving Budleigh’s keeper no chance.

Seven minutes from the end the points were sealed when a Reece Hales corner found its way directly into the net – the visiting keeper being distracted by a clever feint from Asa Sandman at the near post.

United player-manager Asa Sandman said: “After an even first half I was delighted with the team’s fantastic second half display. The work rate, discipline and teamwork was excellent and the win is no more than they deserved.”

The United manager felt the Man of the Match award ought to be shared between two-goal Reece Hales and Scott Dyer for another impressive display in goal.

