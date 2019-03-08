Hall nets four as Millwey Rise beat Colyton in midweek encounter of 11 goals

Millwey Rise were 8-3 winners when they hosted Colyton in a midweek Macron League Division Four encounter, writes Dick Sturch.

What a difference a few days make! Just over 72 hours after losing 7-1 in their opening game of the new season at home to Central, 'Rise' were three up inside 30 minutes!

The opening goal came after the visiting keeper saved a penalty, but Bailey Hall then made sure by tucking the ball beyond the glovesman.

Ty Allen fired home the second and Hall doubled his tally with a close range finish.

A goalkeeping error presented a Colyton forward with a simple tap in to make it 3p--1 before Hall forced the ball home from a Sam Dibling cross to claim his hat-trick and make it 4-1.

Fifteen minutes into the second period a defensive blunder allowed the visitors to score a second followed a few minutes later with a flick on from a free kick for their third to claw their way back into the game.

Millwey then kicked themselves into gear and a classy hat-trick from Sam Dibbling and a fourth for Hall saw them home 8 -3.

An almighty improvement by 'Rise' on Saturday's result with a team more representative of the players they have available. Sixteen-year-old striker Bailey Hall's pace and goal scoring ability will be a great asset in the coming campaign.

Next up for Millwey Rise is a Saturday (August 31) visit to Culm United (3pm).