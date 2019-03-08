Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Hall nets four as Millwey Rise beat Colyton in midweek encounter of 11 goals

PUBLISHED: 11:08 28 August 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Millwey Rise were 8-3 winners when they hosted Colyton in a midweek Macron League Division Four encounter, writes Dick Sturch.

What a difference a few days make! Just over 72 hours after losing 7-1 in their opening game of the new season at home to Central, 'Rise' were three up inside 30 minutes!

The opening goal came after the visiting keeper saved a penalty, but Bailey Hall then made sure by tucking the ball beyond the glovesman.

Ty Allen fired home the second and Hall doubled his tally with a close range finish.

A goalkeeping error presented a Colyton forward with a simple tap in to make it 3p--1 before Hall forced the ball home from a Sam Dibling cross to claim his hat-trick and make it 4-1.

Fifteen minutes into the second period a defensive blunder allowed the visitors to score a second followed a few minutes later with a flick on from a free kick for their third to claw their way back into the game.

Millwey then kicked themselves into gear and a classy hat-trick from Sam Dibbling and a fourth for Hall saw them home 8 -3.

An almighty improvement by 'Rise' on Saturday's result with a team more representative of the players they have available. Sixteen-year-old striker Bailey Hall's pace and goal scoring ability will be a great asset in the coming campaign.

Next up for Millwey Rise is a Saturday (August 31) visit to Culm United (3pm).

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Kilmington one win away from second successive Tolchards Devon League promotion

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

AVR members out in force at the Killerton Parkrun

Running

Feniton East of Exe League team waiting to see if they are runners-up

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Tuesday mixed joy for quartet

Golf club and ball

Judge slams Instagram as groomer is jailed

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists