Happy Hippos'! - Honiton Town celebrate new Jewson sponsored kit with five-star show in Plymouth

Ash Small nets the first of his brace in the Honiton Town 5-1 win at Plymouth Marjons. The Hippos' are in East Devon derby action on Wednesday night when they travel to Tiger Way to face Axminster Town. Picture ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Axminster Town and Honiton Town meet at Tiger Way, Axminster on Wednesday (October 16) night in a South West Peninsula Premier East derby game and the two teams could not be in different form.

The Tigers are having a miserable time just now and have not kept a clean sheet since August.

Indeed, since a 1-0 home win over Torrington on August 31, Axminster Town have played eight league games (winning one, drawing one and losing six), one FA Vase tie (lost 2-0 at Helston) and one Devon St Lukes Bowl match (a draw at Newton Spurs which ended with a Tigers'' penalty shoot-out win).

The one win since August 31 was a 3-1 Tiger Way victory over Elmore. On Saturday, the Tigers scored twice at Stoke Gabriel with Dom Beer and Dom Peach netting in South Devon, but the home side scored three of their own to take the points.

In contrast, Honiton Town's last 10 games they have won four, drawn one (a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie at Southern League Barnstaple Town that the Hippos drew 3-3 and then won a penalty shoot-out), and lost five.

Indeed, the Hippos head for Tiger Way on Wednesday night looking to bag a third straight victory with a 3-2 win over Elmore followed by Saturday's 5-1 win at Plymouth Marjons on Saturday.

Ash Small (2), Billy Knox, Ben Ede and Harry Leisk netted the Hippo's goals as the Mountbatten Park men christened their new Jewson's of Honiton sponsored kit in superb style.

Wednesday night's game at Axminster Town kicks-off at 7.30pm.