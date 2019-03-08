Advanced search

Haydn Lewis named Millwey Rise first team Players' Player of the Year

PUBLISHED: 19:17 26 May 2019

Archant

A well attended Millwey Rise Football Club Presentation Evening was introduced by club chairman and first team manager, Simon Flint, who welcomed the players and supporters, writes Dick Sturch.

He thanked his committee for their hard work during a difficult season and presentations were made to the ladies.

He praised all the players, especially the youngsters who had stepped up to play for the first team and also the joint second team managers, Mark Enticott and Craig Mitchell, who had made this possible.

The player presentations were then handed out and the 1st XI Most Improved Player award went to Brad Conway; the Players' Player award, to Oscar Sladen; the manager's Player of the Year, to Haydn Lewis, and the first team golden boot award was shared by Ty Allen and Oscar Sladen.

The second team Most improved Player award went to Terry Male; the Players' Player award to Jack Bennett; the manager's Player to Imran Chowdury and the second team golden boot was shared by Jack Bennett and Stuart King.

The Clubman of the Year award was a close run contest ultimately won by the chairman and the ward was presented to him by Dick Sturch, who also thanked, and presented Caroline Jenkins, with a token from the Tea Hut Terrace contingent.

A great evening was enjoyed by all. Next on the calendar is the club's AGM being held at Cloakham Lawns on Sunday, June 12 with a 6pm start. Anyone is welcome to attend, indeed the club hope as many folk as possible will get along on June 12.

