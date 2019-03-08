Hebditch back for Axminster Town home meeting with Torrington

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:27 27 August 2019

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Axminster Town suffered a first home defeat of the South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign when they were beaten 5-3 by Newton Abbot Spurs.

The Town goals were scored by Johnny Hurford, Jacob Rowe and Ben Allen.

Speaking after the game, Tigers joint boss Josh Stunell said: "It was certainly a frustrating game for us in as much as we made life far too easy for them [Newton Abbot Spurs].

"They are a very similar team to us and have their own defensive frailties, but they were clinical in the final third as five goals from just five opportunities confirms!"

He continued: "We have a few things to work on defensively and that's what this week's training will focus on.

"Let's face it, if you score three times you expect to take something from the game, so to come out of the contest with nothing to show for our efforts is so disappointing."

On Saturday (August 31), the Tigers have a bye in the FA Vase and so will play another league game with Torrington providing the opposition for a Tiger Way contest that will kick-off at 3pm.

Stunell said: "The early make-up of the league table suggests, with the exception of Bovey Tracey, who appear to be head and shoulders above the rest, everyone else is very capable of beating everyone else.

"I don't doubt that Torrington will come to us and 'give it a go'. However, as I have said many times, for Johnny and I, it has got to be all about what we, as a team, do and how we can influence matches.

"We know we have a squad packed with quality and enjoy good healthy competition for places.

"It's early days, and there will be bumps along the way, but I am confident we have the makings of a team that can enjoy a good season. What we need to do is become more focussed on ensuring we do the basics right on a game by game basis."

Striker Richard Hebditch has recovered from a knock that left him as an unused sub against Newton Abbot Spurs and is expected to be fit to start against Torrington.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster

Armed police were called to the scene.

Gallery: Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days 2019. Picture: Cliff Smith Photography

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

