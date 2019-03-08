Hippos edged out by high-flying Bovey Tracey

The Hippos suffered their fourth defeat of the season as they were downed 2-0 by Bovey Tracey in the South West Peninsula League Premier East division.

Bovey Tracey arrived at Mountbatten Park with a 100 per cent win record, having conceded just two goals in their five games played.

Honiton, meanwhile, were looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Holsworthy the weekend prior.

In his pre-match notes, Town's chairman Roger Doble noted that Bovey Tracey were the hardest team his side faced last campaign and was expecting another difficult game.

The visitors started well but their efforts were matched by the Hippos with captain Elliot Dyer marshalling the defensive line.

Cody Skinner enjoyed the best chance of a half bereft of opportunities, but he failed to connect properly with his effort and it was easily saved by the Bovey keeper.

The half-time whistle blew with both teams drawing a blank.

The opening stages of the second period saw the Hippos enjoy an attacking spell that spawned a hat-trick of chances.

However, they were punished for their wastefulness and Bovey opened the scoring.

The attacker showed good footwork on the edge of the 18 yard box before dinking the ball over Honiton keeper Luke Ashford to put the visitors in front. Honiton were given a lifeline shortly afterwards when the linesmen called the referee across and following a brief discussion, a Bovey player was shown a straight red card for abusive language.

However, Town were unable to capitalise on the man advantage as they failed to clear their lines, allowing Charlie Johansen to put his side two goals to the good.

Town pushed a way back into the game but were left wanting. Their best chance came from Cody Skinner late in the tie, but his shot was narrowly over.

In a sign of how close the game had been, Bovey Tracey awarded their man-of-the-match award to their goalkeeper Josh Nicol.

The defeat leaves Honiton in 14th place, level on points with three other teams. Bovey Tracey continue their 100 per cent record with only Millbrook ahead of them. Town will look to bounce back on Saturday, September 14, when they host bottom side Stoke Gabriel.