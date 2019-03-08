Advanced search

Hippos launch new season with Saturday visit to Brixham

PUBLISHED: 09:24 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 07 August 2019

Honiton Town launch their South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign on Saturday (August 10) with a visit to Brixham.

It's the start of a busy launch to the new term for the Hippos.

After the Brixham game, they then travel on Monday night to Crediton United and are at Dartmouth next Saturday (August 17) before their first home game, a Wednesday August 21, East Devon derby, Mountbatten Park meeting with Axminster Town.

The Hippos, who joined the SWPL as an Eastern Division side two seasons ago, will be starting their third campaign the league and, to date, they have not enjoyed the best of starts. In their first season (2017/18) they lost their first three games before a 1-1 draw at Brixham. Last season, they lost seven of their first eight with the only exception being a 2-1 success over Budleigh Salterton in their first home game.

Last season's visit to Brixham saw the Hippos beaten 3-0.

