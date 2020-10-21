Raybauld the new man in charge at Honiton Twon

Action from the Honiton Town 2-0 defeat at Dartmouth in a South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS © Andrew Symonds

Honiton Town will have a new manager in the dugout when they travel to Bovey Tracey tonight night for a South West Peninsula League Premier East game.

The Hippos are also away on Saturday (October 24) with a trip to Torpoint Athletic (3pm).

Last Saturday, the Hippos were well supported in their game at Dartmouth, a contest they ultimately lost 2-0.

The Hippos travelled to Dartmouth with a much-changed squad!

Missing were Lewis Couch and Luke Ashford, both injured, Aaron Doble, suspended and unavailable were Nat Hawkins, Finn Rooke, Al Lowe and the Knox’s.

On the positiveside, there were returns to the starting line-up for Martyn Hancock and Andy Isaac while Caleb Freemantle and Tom Beddow were drafted in to sit on the bench.

In a bright start, Town could, arguably should, have taken an early lead, but chances went begging and the home side punished the Hippos when they scored with their first attack in the 26th minute of the contest!

Town then had a glorious chance to level before the break, but Ben Ede saw his penalty well saved by the home glovesman.

The home team began the second half on the front foot, but Tom Pryke, who made such an impressive debut for the Hippos in the last game, was once again equal to whatever was sent his way. It was not until the dying moments of the game that the home team made the points safe with a second goal.

Town head for Bovey Tracey seeking to end a run of four away games without a win.

Since they won their first away game, the September 19 visit to Holsworthy 1-0, the Hippos have lost 1-0 at Crediton United, drawn 2-2 at Torrington, lost 2-1 at Newton Spurs and of course, now edged out at Dartmouth.

Bovey Tracey sit second bottom of the table and have lost all five of their home games so far this season!

Indeed, the only success that Bovey Tracey have enjoyed this term has been an 18-1 win at the only side to sit below them in the table, Stoke Gabriel, and they did win 2-1 at Holsworthy last Saturday.

