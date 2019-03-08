Hippos washed out on another soggy Saturday for local footballers

A waterlogged football pitch Archant

Honiton Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at home to Torrington is, like much of the local football schedule on the first Saturday of November. off.

With Axminster Town not having a game the main local SWP League focus was on Mountbatten Park, but a waterlogged pitch meant the Hippos were forced into a postponement and they were dealt a further blow when news filtered through of the postponement of an FA Vase tie at Tavistock involving Exmouth Town means that the Hippos midweek visit to Exmouth for a Devon St Lukes Bowl game is now also off as Exmouth Town will instead be travelling to Tavistock to try again to play the FA Vase tie. A new date will have to be found for the Hippos bid to claim a second big scalp in this season's Devon Bowl after their earlier success at Barnstaple Town.

Sidmouth Town's trip to Holsworthy for an SWP League game was another to meet a watery grave as was much of the local Macron Devon and Exeter League programme with Seaton Town's Premier Division home game against Lapford off as was the Sidmouth Town Reserves home game against University and Upottery had their top flight game at Hatherleigh called off.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves game at Alphington was called off as was the Division Three game at Lyme Regis where Axmouth United were due to be the opposition.

Sidmouth Town fourths were also called off and so was the Otterton Reserves versus Cullompton Reserves game.

The county cups were also hit and that impacts the league programme for next Saturday (November 9) for cup games will now be played on that day.

Check out the full list of what's on and what's off across the Macron League at www.defleague.co.uk