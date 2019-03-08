Advanced search

Hippos washed out on another soggy Saturday for local footballers

PUBLISHED: 09:50 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 02 November 2019

A waterlogged football pitch

A waterlogged football pitch

Archant

Honiton Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at home to Torrington is, like much of the local football schedule on the first Saturday of November. off.

With Axminster Town not having a game the main local SWP League focus was on Mountbatten Park, but a waterlogged pitch meant the Hippos were forced into a postponement and they were dealt a further blow when news filtered through of the postponement of an FA Vase tie at Tavistock involving Exmouth Town means that the Hippos midweek visit to Exmouth for a Devon St Lukes Bowl game is now also off as Exmouth Town will instead be travelling to Tavistock to try again to play the FA Vase tie. A new date will have to be found for the Hippos bid to claim a second big scalp in this season's Devon Bowl after their earlier success at Barnstaple Town.

Sidmouth Town's trip to Holsworthy for an SWP League game was another to meet a watery grave as was much of the local Macron Devon and Exeter League programme with Seaton Town's Premier Division home game against Lapford off as was the Sidmouth Town Reserves home game against University and Upottery had their top flight game at Hatherleigh called off.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves game at Alphington was called off as was the Division Three game at Lyme Regis where Axmouth United were due to be the opposition.

Sidmouth Town fourths were also called off and so was the Otterton Reserves versus Cullompton Reserves game.

The county cups were also hit and that impacts the league programme for next Saturday (November 9) for cup games will now be played on that day.

Check out the full list of what's on and what's off across the Macron League at www.defleague.co.uk

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Beehive deal could be scuppered as fresh dispute arises following crunch talks

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2173. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Beehive deal could be scuppered as fresh dispute arises following crunch talks

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2173. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Live updates: Weather warning in force for East Devon

This screenshot from a video by Rob Chidgey shows waves battering Sidmouth seafront.

Hippos washed out on another soggy Saturday for local footballers

A waterlogged football pitch

Axe Vale Canoe Club in rescue exercise with lifeboat

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew in an exercise with Axe Vale Canoe Club. Picture AVCC

Honiton host league strugglers while Tigers have weekend off: weekend football preview

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Axminster Gymnastics Club enjoys continuing success

Members of Axminster Gymnastics Club. Picture EMMA ROWE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists