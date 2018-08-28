Hollox stars as doubles from Banfield and Rutter see Ottery Under-18s to victory

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-18s were good value for their Devon League 5-3 Washbrook Meadow win over Broadclyst.

What made the victory all the more impressive was that the Otters came back from two goals down to secure the points.

It was during the first 20 minutes that the visitors scored both their goals, perhaps making the most of the fact that the Otters went into the game off the back of defeats in their two previous games – and Broadclyst having some new players since the two teams had met earlier in the campaign.

They eventually found their feet in the contest and, when Sam Pyne was hauled down in the area, Lewis Banfield confidently tucked the resultant penalty away to see the Otters trail by just a single goal at half-time.

In the second half the Otters increased the tempo of their game and it was no more than they deserved when, following an impressive right wing move, Ben Rutter found the back of the net. A second from Banfield – this one when he turned home a cross from Joe Hollox – saw the Otters into the lead.

The advantage was doubled when Rutter scored his second. The visitors did net a third, punishing the home back line when they failed to clear the ball, but it did not affect the outcome of the contest as Todd Gilronan marked another impressive shift on the left wing with the Otters’ fifth and final goal, after which the home side closed the game out in some comfort.

In what was another fine all-round team performance, the Ottery Man of the Match award went to Joe Hollox.