Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hollox stars as doubles from Banfield and Rutter see Ottery Under-18s to victory

PUBLISHED: 11:55 10 January 2019

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-18s were good value for their Devon League 5-3 Washbrook Meadow win over Broadclyst.

What made the victory all the more impressive was that the Otters came back from two goals down to secure the points.

It was during the first 20 minutes that the visitors scored both their goals, perhaps making the most of the fact that the Otters went into the game off the back of defeats in their two previous games – and Broadclyst having some new players since the two teams had met earlier in the campaign.

They eventually found their feet in the contest and, when Sam Pyne was hauled down in the area, Lewis Banfield confidently tucked the resultant penalty away to see the Otters trail by just a single goal at half-time.

In the second half the Otters increased the tempo of their game and it was no more than they deserved when, following an impressive right wing move, Ben Rutter found the back of the net. A second from Banfield – this one when he turned home a cross from Joe Hollox – saw the Otters into the lead.

The advantage was doubled when Rutter scored his second. The visitors did net a third, punishing the home back line when they failed to clear the ball, but it did not affect the outcome of the contest as Todd Gilronan marked another impressive shift on the left wing with the Otters’ fifth and final goal, after which the home side closed the game out in some comfort.

In what was another fine all-round team performance, the Ottery Man of the Match award went to Joe Hollox.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Most Read

10 reasons to visit Sevenoaks

Sevenoaks offers a wonderful variety of individual independents (photo: Manu Palomeque)

Afternoon tea in Kent: 16 of the best tearooms

Chiddingstone Castle, Edenbridge (pictures Manu Palomeque)

10 ways to celebrate Leeds Castle’s 900th birthday

An aerial view of '‘the loveliest castle in the world'’ (photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP))

Villages in Kent: 10 of the prettiest places to go

Ancient Aylesford Bridge © Rusty Pelican, Shutterstock

25 ideas for children’s parties in Kent

Enjoy a retro roller disco at Margate's Dreamland

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Worsley brace as Robinettes win well at Ottery

Football on pitch

Geoff Woodward returns to action at Chard Flyer 10k meeting

Running

Sluman at the double as Upottery Reserves suffer surprise defeat

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Gillard leads Honiton runners back at the Axmouth Challenge

Honiton Running Club mmebers at the Axmouth Challenge meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Axe Cliff ladies’ competition success for Caroline Bond

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists