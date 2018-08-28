Home action for Honiton RFC, Axminster Town FC – all the local Saturday action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

There’s some terrific football and rugby on offer in East Devon on the penultimate Saturday of January, writes Steve Birley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In football, the top billing goes to the South West Peninsula League (SWPL) Eastern Division and the game at Tiger Way, Axminster where Axminster Town entertain Teignmouth in a game that has a 3pm kick-off. With Honiton Town on their travels – the Hippos are at Brixham, there is also SWPL action for Exmouth Town, who host St Austell (2.15pm).

In rugby there’s no doubt about the big game locally, and it’s the one at Allhallows, Honiton, where the Lacemen entertain Withycombe (2.30pm).

In terms of the local Macron Devon and Exeter League action, there’s Premier Division at Beer, Feniton and Upottery where the opposition is provided by Cronies, Heavitree United and Lyme Regis respectively.

Mountbatten Park, Honiton, plays host to a Division Two fixture with the Hippos second team entertaining Royal Oak.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary will look to claim an 11th successive win when they entertain Axmouth United. The game at Washbrook Meadow kicks off at 3pm, unlike the other Macron League games which start at 2.15pm.

In Division Four, Lyme Regis Reserves’ are in action against Winkleigh and there’s Division Five action for Awliscombe, who host Sidmouth Town thirds and for Cranbrook, who entertain Culm United at Broadclyst.

In Division Six, there’s home action for Colyton, who host Exeter United, Offwell Rangers, who entertain Bradninch and Seaton Town, who receive Witheridge Reserves.

In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves are at home to Exmouth Town thirds.