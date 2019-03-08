Hippos defeated in East Devon Derby

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Honiton Town suffered a 2-0 defeat against local rivals Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East Division.

The Hippos had an early chance to go ahead on their visit to Axminster when Ben Ede shot wide followed by a missed Jonny Hurford chance a few minutes later.

After an early showing, Honiton were made to defend as Axminster grew into the game. The hosts took the lead in the 27th minute when Tyler Wellman netted his first of two goals he would score that evening.

Honiton were left to rue their luck minutes later when player manager Aaron Doble's half way line attempt rattled off the crossbar for a goalkick.

Billy Knox looked threatening on the right wing and his shot in the 37th minute flew over the Axminster goal.

The teams went in at the half time break with the hosts narrowly ahead.

Soon after the interval, the Tigers increased their advantage. Wellman was found at the back post and comfortably finished with a headed effort.

Honiton did have their chances but were unable to break the Tigers defence, who recorded their first clean sheet win since August.

With the win, Axminster leapfrog Honiton into 11th. The Hippos are in 13th with a record of five wins, one draw and seven defeats.

Next up for the Hippos is a home tie against eighth placed Elburton Villa on Saturday (October 19).