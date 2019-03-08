Advanced search

Honiton Town vs Axminster Town: Match Preview

PUBLISHED: 09:50 21 August 2019

Axminster Town striker Tony Pinder. Picture: AXMINSTER TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Archant

It's a midweek derby tonight (Wednesday, August 21) as Axminster travel to Honiton in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division East.

Speaking to the Herald, Axminster Town manager Josh Stunell says he knows what his side can expect in the game.

He said: "They will be bang up for it. I have no doubt that this will be one of those games where we will need to be at our best throughout for they [Honiton Town] are sure to be in our faces and playing a high pressing game.

"Honiton have made a tidy start to the new season and, as we found last week on our visit to Sidmouth Town, if we do not perform to the levels we know we are capable of then we leave ourselves open to ridicule and defeat"

TEAM NEWS

Axminster Town are at full strength for the game with striker Tony Pinder recovering from the knock that led to him being withdrawn at half-time by the Tigers' management in Saturday's 5-0 Tiger Way win over Plymouth Marjons.

FORM

It's a mixed bag for the Hippos having won one, lost one and drawn one in their opening three games.

Axminster, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening day defeat at Sidmouth by defeating Plymouth Marjon 5-0.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

The two sides have met in each of the past two seasons in South West Peninsula League action.

In terms of the last meeting at Mountbatten Park, Honiton Town won bragging rights as they beat the Tigers 7-2 in April of this year.

The season before, Axminster enjoyed a fine 4-1 away win.

In the reverse fixtures, Axminster won 2-1 in the 17/18 campaign and last season's meeting at Tiger Way was a Boxing Day special which the Tigers won 2-0.

MATCH COVERAGE

We will be providing live updates from Mountbatten Park which you can follow by visiting www.midweekherald.co.uk or by following @eastdevonsport on Twitter.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

