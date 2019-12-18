Advanced search

Honiton and Axminster both hit with weekend postponements

PUBLISHED: 11:02 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 18 December 2019

Neither Honiton Town nor Axminster Town saw any weekend action as both of their games were called off due to bad weather.

Axminster had been set to play Cullompton Rangers at home but the Tiger Way pitch felt the brunt of the wet weather and subsequently failed a pitch inspection.

They remain in 15th and now look ahead to their final game before Christmas, a home tie against 11th placed Dartmouth on Saturday.

It was a similar story for Honiton who were due to host third-placed Ivybridge Town but failed a pitch inspection on Saturday morning. Their final game before the festivies is one of the tricker ties they could have been handed. They will travel to Torpoint Athletic, who currently sit 12 places above the Hippos in second.

With Torpoint having picked up exactly double the amount of points that Honiton have in just one game more, it will be a tough test for Aaron Doble's side.

However, both games will be once again weather dependant.

