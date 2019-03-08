Honiton host league strugglers while Tigers have weekend off: weekend football preview

Honiton Town v Torrington AFC (Saturday, November 2. 2.15pm)

Honiton Town are in South West Peninsula League Premier East action against league strugglers Torrington.

The visitors to Mountbatten Park are currently second bottom in the league with only Sidmouth Town lower.

The Hippos, meanwhile, are in 13th place and could rise as high as ninth if results go their way.

Honiton have not played in the league since October 19 when they beat Elburton Villa 2-1 so will be keen to make it two wins from two this weekend.

Axminster Town

The Tigers are without action this weekend meaning their next game is on Saturday, Novemebr 9 with a home tie against Holsworthy.

Due to their midweek postponement against Willand Rovers in the Devon St Lukes Cup, by the time Axminster take to the field against Holsworthy it will have been a full fortnight since they last player.

Beer Albion v Plymouth Hope (Saturday, November 2. 2.15pm)

It's Devon Premier Cup action for Beer Albion as they take on Plymouth Hope at the Furzebrake.

Penalties were needed to separate Beer and Lapford in the second round after a 1-1 draw. It was a similar story for Plymouth Hope who drew 3-3 at Whipton and Pinhoe before winning 4-3 on penalties.

The two meet in the third round on Saturday.