Couch consolation goal as Hippos hammered at Cullompton

PUBLISHED: 12:02 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 01 October 2019

Action from Honiton's trip to Cullompton Rangers. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Honiton Town suffered a Saturday to forget when they were downed 4-1 away at Cullompton Rangers in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division East.

Centre back Lewis Couch scored the Hippos' solitary goal as the team suffered their fourth defeat of the season.

In a battle of the mid-table sides, Cullompton took an early lead in the second minute but Honiton almost hit straight back when Ashley Small latched on to an underhit pass from a Cullompton defender.

The home side threatened again when they struck the post in the 12th minute and they eventually doubled their advantage in the 34th minute.

The ball down Honiton's left was pulled back to the Cullompton striker who rifled it into the roof of the net.

The Hippos did pull one back before half time through Lewis Couch meaning the half time whistle blew at 2-1 to the home side.

The second half continued in the same fashion as Cullompton netted their third in the 66th minute.

The resounding win was complete when the home side added a fourth to their tally.

The man of the match award deservedly went to Cullompton's Danny Baily who scored a hat-trick whilst Marcus Fanson scored the other.

The result leaves Honiton in 13th place with a record of three wins, one draw and four defeats.

The Hippos will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host 11th placed Elmore.

