Advanced search

Honiton Town beaten by Dartmouth despite excellent second half comeback

PUBLISHED: 08:29 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 11 December 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Dartmouth made the most of being temporarily a man up as they beat Honiton 3-2 whilst one of the Hippos' players was sin binned.

Webber and Frost put the visitors two goals up before a second-half comeback saw Honiton level thanks to goals from Ash Small and Owen McCreadie Taylor.

However, when central midfielder Joe Dixon was sent to the sin bin, Dartmouth capitalised and Morgan regained their advantage.

Caretaker manager Ben Ede was once again in charge with full time boss Aaron Doble away on holiday and Ede made a few changes to the side that was beaten 6-0 at home by Brixham last week.

Martyn Hancock returned to the heart of defence with Lewis Couch pushed into midfield.

A bright start for the Hippos saw the Dartmouth keeper twice called into action in the opening 20 minutes, but he was equal to both efforts.

At the other end, the visitors opened the scoring. A Town defender was adjudged to have handled in the box and Webber converted despite Luke Ashford diving the correct way.

Dartmouth doubled their lead early in the second half when Frost stayed cool in the box to head home from the six yard line.

A Small header at the back post halved Honiton's deficit in the 52nd minute before Town again had the ball in the net only for the referee to disallow it.

Honiton had the momentum, though, and one minute after the hour mark, McCreadie Taylor converted from three yards out to level.

The tied game was short lived though when Dartmouth retook the advantage whilst Dixon was sin binned.

Morgan twisted and turned before finishing past Ashford to make the score 3-2 to the visitors.

Town pushed for another equaliser but time ran out meaning it was the away team that secured all three points.

Honiton will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Ivybridge Town.

The Hippos are currently in 14th place whilst their Saturday opponents are up in third.

Most Read

Christmas Bazaar raises £3,000 for Seaton Primary

PTA helpers (L/R) Charlotte Taylor, Ruthie Webster, Karen Coulson, Jo Davies, Laura Turner and Same Howse. Picture: Marie Bower.

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Teenage driver jailed for mowing down pedestrian

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Christmas Bazaar raises £3,000 for Seaton Primary

PTA helpers (L/R) Charlotte Taylor, Ruthie Webster, Karen Coulson, Jo Davies, Laura Turner and Same Howse. Picture: Marie Bower.

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Teenage driver jailed for mowing down pedestrian

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis December medal success for Matt Brotherton

Golf club and ball

Honiton Town beaten by Dartmouth despite excellent second half comeback

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election - see where you can vote

Voters will go to polling stations on December 12.

Secret plan to manage impact of no-deal Brexit on Devon

Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Axminster Town joint boss speaks about the nine goal thriller at Plymouth

The Axminster Town programme cover for their meeting with Elburton Villa. Picture ATAFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists