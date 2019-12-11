Honiton Town beaten by Dartmouth despite excellent second half comeback

Dartmouth made the most of being temporarily a man up as they beat Honiton 3-2 whilst one of the Hippos' players was sin binned.

Webber and Frost put the visitors two goals up before a second-half comeback saw Honiton level thanks to goals from Ash Small and Owen McCreadie Taylor.

However, when central midfielder Joe Dixon was sent to the sin bin, Dartmouth capitalised and Morgan regained their advantage.

Caretaker manager Ben Ede was once again in charge with full time boss Aaron Doble away on holiday and Ede made a few changes to the side that was beaten 6-0 at home by Brixham last week.

Martyn Hancock returned to the heart of defence with Lewis Couch pushed into midfield.

A bright start for the Hippos saw the Dartmouth keeper twice called into action in the opening 20 minutes, but he was equal to both efforts.

At the other end, the visitors opened the scoring. A Town defender was adjudged to have handled in the box and Webber converted despite Luke Ashford diving the correct way.

Dartmouth doubled their lead early in the second half when Frost stayed cool in the box to head home from the six yard line.

A Small header at the back post halved Honiton's deficit in the 52nd minute before Town again had the ball in the net only for the referee to disallow it.

Honiton had the momentum, though, and one minute after the hour mark, McCreadie Taylor converted from three yards out to level.

The tied game was short lived though when Dartmouth retook the advantage whilst Dixon was sin binned.

Morgan twisted and turned before finishing past Ashford to make the score 3-2 to the visitors.

Town pushed for another equaliser but time ran out meaning it was the away team that secured all three points.

Honiton will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Ivybridge Town.

The Hippos are currently in 14th place whilst their Saturday opponents are up in third.