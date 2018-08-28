Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton defeat Bude to go top of the table / Town net home point / Otters make it 12 straight wins – a round-up of the Saturday sport

PUBLISHED: 17:57 26 January 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Honiton sit top of the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table / Honiton Town net a home point / Ottery claim 12th straight win

Honiton RFC are top of the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table after they recorded a resounding 30-0 home win over the team who sat top at the start of the day, Bude.

Meanwhile, in local football, Honiton Town banked a point from a 1-1 draw in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division home meeting with Alphington.

In Macron League football it was a good day for most of our local sides with Upottery arguably bagging the days ‘top’ result was a 3-2 Furzebrake success for Beer Albion over high-flier Colyton. There was also a splendid 5-0 win for Upottery at Heavitree United, while Seaton Town were 5-2 home winners over Topsham Town and Feniton thrashed visiting Okehampton 6-1.

It was a very special day for the players of Honiton Town Reserves for the Hippos second team, after 14 straight defeats in their Macron League Division Two campaign, have finally won a game thanks to a 1-0 success at Halwill! In the same division, Axminster Town Reserves went down 3-2 at Royal Oak, but Tipton were 3-0 winners at Priory.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary claimed a 12th successive win with a 2-1 success at Clyst Valley Reserves while Axmouth United were 3-1 home winners over Newton St Cyres Reserves.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise were beaten 5-1 at home by Teignmouth Reserves and Feniton seconds went down 8-0 at Elmore.

In Division Five there were a couple of surprise defeats for Dunkeswell – beaten 1-0 at home by near neighbours Awliscombe while Cranbrook, who were unbeaten away from home this season in league games, went down 5-1 at Upottery Reserves.

The Division Six ‘local derby’ when they way of Colyton Reserves as they edged out Seaton Town Reserves 2-0.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

Steven McMahon

Colyton family’s child cancer appeal

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, 7, Johnny 4, Kathryn, dad James and Ella 9. Picture: CLIC

FIRST LOOK: Plans for 82-seater restaurant at Honiton garden centre

Floor plans for Combe Garden Centre's new proposed restaurant. Picture: James Trevett

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ex convict jailed for Axminster hammer attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Colyton family’s child cancer appeal

#includeImage($article, 225)

FIRST LOOK: Plans for 82-seater restaurant at Honiton garden centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton defeat Bude to go top of the table / Town net home point / Otters make it 12 straight wins – a round-up of the Saturday sport

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Colyton family’s child cancer appeal

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, 7, Johnny 4, Kathryn, dad James and Ella 9. Picture: CLIC

Bedroom badly damaged in fire in Chard

Two fire crews called out to bedroom blaze

Clean and fresh - wines to start a new year with

La Courtine and Vinho Verde. Picture: Fiona Taylor

Honiton Admiral Nurse Campaign - the fundraising goes on

Win Cameron, Heather Penwarden, Duncan Sheridan-Shaw, Ian Carvell, Steve Craddock, Sue Smith, Graham Smith. Photo: David Penwarden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists