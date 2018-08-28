Honiton defeat Bude to go top of the table / Town net home point / Otters make it 12 straight wins – a round-up of the Saturday sport

Honiton RFC are top of the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table after they recorded a resounding 30-0 home win over the team who sat top at the start of the day, Bude.

Meanwhile, in local football, Honiton Town banked a point from a 1-1 draw in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division home meeting with Alphington.

In Macron League football it was a good day for most of our local sides with Upottery arguably bagging the days ‘top’ result was a 3-2 Furzebrake success for Beer Albion over high-flier Colyton. There was also a splendid 5-0 win for Upottery at Heavitree United, while Seaton Town were 5-2 home winners over Topsham Town and Feniton thrashed visiting Okehampton 6-1.

It was a very special day for the players of Honiton Town Reserves for the Hippos second team, after 14 straight defeats in their Macron League Division Two campaign, have finally won a game thanks to a 1-0 success at Halwill! In the same division, Axminster Town Reserves went down 3-2 at Royal Oak, but Tipton were 3-0 winners at Priory.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary claimed a 12th successive win with a 2-1 success at Clyst Valley Reserves while Axmouth United were 3-1 home winners over Newton St Cyres Reserves.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise were beaten 5-1 at home by Teignmouth Reserves and Feniton seconds went down 8-0 at Elmore.

In Division Five there were a couple of surprise defeats for Dunkeswell – beaten 1-0 at home by near neighbours Awliscombe while Cranbrook, who were unbeaten away from home this season in league games, went down 5-1 at Upottery Reserves.

The Division Six ‘local derby’ when they way of Colyton Reserves as they edged out Seaton Town Reserves 2-0.