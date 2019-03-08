Honiton Town win five goal thriller against Elmore

Action from Honiton Town v Elmore. Picture: Andrew Symonds Archant

Honiton Town secured their fourth win of the South West Peninsula League Premier East season when they beat Elmore 3-2 at Mountbatten Park.

Goals from Owen McCreadie Taylor, Blake Freemantle and Ashley Small were enough for the Hippos to secure all three points.

After a tense first half in which neither side managed to open the scoring, the litmus paper was lit in the second period as the home side found the net within four minutes of the restart.

Striker McCreadie Taylor had his back to goal but managed to lift the ball over the Elmore keeper and into the back of the net.

Honiton looked to push on shortly afterwards when Harry Leisk had a chance but this time the visiting goalkeeper kept the attempt out.

Against the run of play, Elmore drew the scores level. Picking up the ball on the right byline, the Elmore attacker managed to guide it into the goal.

It was a double blow for the Hippos when the away side took the lead for the first time in the 64th minute with a near identical goal.

The home side looked to bounce back and had a penalty appeal waved away in the 66th minute when McCreadie found himself on the floor but the referee was not interested.

The equaliser followed shortly after though when Freemantle recieved the ball 25 yards out. His shot sailed into the Elmore net to bring the scores level once again.

With the game locked at 2-2 both teams showed a willingness to get forward as they pushed for a much-needed win.

Honiton manager Aaron Doble shuffled the pack and brought on Peter Knox in place of goalscorer McCreadie and the substitute found himself immediately involved.

He played the ball across to former Elmore player Ash Small on the right who twisted and turned before slipping the ball into the corner of the net to give Honiton the lead with just two minutes of regular time to play.

The Hippos defence stood firm and hung onto the 3-2 win.

The win sees them sit in 13th in the table, one place behind local rivals Axminster Town.

Next up for the Hippos is a trip to bottom placed Plymouth Marjons. Honiton will be looking to right wrongs from a few weeks ago when they lost 4-2 to the university team in the cup.