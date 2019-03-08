Advanced search

Honiton face tough ask with visit to Torridgeside

PUBLISHED: 09:14 22 March 2019

Honiton Town will know what to expect when they travel to Torridgeside on Saturday for their latest South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game – that’s because they lost 4-0 to the North Devon-based side at Mountbatten Park just last weekend.

Mind you, the game was 0-0 for a full hour before Torridgeside broke the deadlock and they added further goals in the 81st, 86th and 87 minutes.

The Hippos travel to Torridgeside looking to record their first away clean sheet of the league campaign. In their 15 away matches so far, the Hippos have shipped 38 goals.

In contrast, Torridgeside have been beaten just once at home all season – that a single goal defeat to Elmore. Scoring goals is something that Torridgeside seem to like doing at home for, in their 13 matches at home so far this season, they have notched 47 goals!

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

