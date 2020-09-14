Hippos concede five against league favourites Ilfracombe Town

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Honiton Town suffered their first defeat of the season when they were beaten 5-1 at Mountbatten Park by Ilfracombe Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors are one of the teams pipped for title success this campaign having come close last season before the league was null and voided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hippos were still without their injured captain Elliot Dyer and talisman Ben Ede but they did Jacob Rowe to the team who made his Honiton Town debut.

Ilfracombe showed their intent early on having forced a corner and several shots within the first five minutes. They opened their account after a squared ball from the wings only had to be slotted past Town’s keeper to give the visitors the lead after nine minutes.

Town tried to breakdown the visitors’ defence but they managed to make very little chances to find an opportunity to find that equaliser.

It was Ilfracombe whose name was next on the score sheet, when a superb long throw was hurled into the box. The visitors’ captain won the ariel battle between his own player and Rooke and a glancing header found the bottom corner of Town’s goal.

So Town came out in the second half with it all to do but it was the visitors who added to their tally in the 51st minute. It was an excellent finish with a curling chip that left goalkeeper Luke Ashford with little hope.

Player manager, Doble, did try and shake it up on the hour mark with replacements Andy Issac and Billy Knox coming on.

Town did pull back a goal in the 81st minute when a Lewis Harvey corner found its way to Rooke on the edge of the box, who fired home.

Hippos’ hopes of a comeback were immediately dashed when Ilfracombe restored their three-goal lead straight from the kickoff. They added their fifth in injury time to run out 5-1 winners.

While Town will not be happy with the result, they were playing a well-drilled team that played some delightful football and will certainly be up in the mix when the league is decided at the end of the season.

The defeat means Honiton have now experienced every result so far this campaign having one won, drawn one and lost one of their three opening games.

Town will dust themselves down and prepare for their next match which is at Elmore tonight (September 16) at 7.30pm.