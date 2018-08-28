Saturdaysporting round-up - Honiton into RFU Senior Vase area final after thrilling win at Penryn

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

A round-up of the local sport on the first Saturday of February, a day that saw Honiton RFC book a cup semi-final berth, but local football took a battering from the weather.

The first Saturday of February was a day of inactivity for all our local football teams. Honiton Town and Axminster Town both had their respective South West Peninsula League Eastern Division games wiped out by the snow that struck the south west on Thursday night.

However, there was rugby action for Honiton as they travelled to Cornwall to take on Penryn in an RFU Senior Vase semi-final.

The Lacemen, who hit top spot in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table seven days before, scored three tries through Harry Wright (2) and Will Tyers as they recovered from a 15-7 deficit to win 19-15.

The Lacemen will host the area final and so will meet Somerset Premier side Burnham-on-Sea after they defeated Cheltenham Saracens 25-16. The area final will be played on February 23 at Allhallows.

Back to football, and just six games survived the weather in the Macron League.

The only Premier Division game was the one at Clyst Valley where Heavitree United won 7-1.

In Division Three East Budleigh – who remain sporting a perfect 100 per cent away record, lost a fifth home game sin eight outings as they went down 3-2 to Winchester.

Exmouth Spartans beat the elements to be able to entertain Sidmouth Town thirds, who they defeated 3-2 in a close encounter at the Archery Club pitches and, at the same venue, Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 3-1 by Tedburn St Mary.

There were two games in Division Seven with one of them seeing Otterton Reserves win 6-3 at HT Dons while Broadclyst were 3-0 home winners over Kenn Valley United.