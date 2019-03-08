Honiton appoint new first team manager
PUBLISHED: 08:56 15 June 2019
Aaron Doble will takeover at Mountbatten Park after his appointment was confirmed.
Honiton Town AFC have named Aaron Doble as their new first team manager.
Doble will be in charge for the team's debut in the South West Peninsula League East Division which is the highest league the club has ever played at.
The new manager is said to have a wealth of experience and the club said they were very grateful when he stepped into the vacant position last year following the departure of the previous management team.
They also said they believe Doble can help achieve the club's goals and objectives.
Doble will start his first preseason as Player Manager, when he commences training on Wednesday, June 26, at Mountbatten Park.
The Tons also announced the managerial lineup of their second team. Brett Sellick will be taking the reigns alongside his brother, Ryan Sellick and former third team manager Andrew 'Fish' Pike.
Honiton Town first team's pre-season schedule
Bridgwater (away) Friday July 5, 7.45pm
Upottery (away) Friday July 12, 6.45pm
Colyton (aaway) Wednesday July 17, 6.45pm
St Martins (Hosted in Cranbrook) Friday July 19. 6.45pm
St Austell (away) Saturday July 27, 3pm
Witheridge (away) Saturday August 3, 3pm
