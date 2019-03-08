Honiton appoint new first team manager

Aaron Doble, the new Honiton Town AFC manager. Picture: Honiton Town AFC Archant

Aaron Doble will takeover at Mountbatten Park after his appointment was confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Town AFC have named Aaron Doble as their new first team manager.

Doble will be in charge for the team's debut in the South West Peninsula League East Division which is the highest league the club has ever played at.

The new manager is said to have a wealth of experience and the club said they were very grateful when he stepped into the vacant position last year following the departure of the previous management team.

They also said they believe Doble can help achieve the club's goals and objectives.

Doble will start his first preseason as Player Manager, when he commences training on Wednesday, June 26, at Mountbatten Park.

The Tons also announced the managerial lineup of their second team. Brett Sellick will be taking the reigns alongside his brother, Ryan Sellick and former third team manager Andrew 'Fish' Pike.

Honiton Town first team's pre-season schedule

Bridgwater (away) Friday July 5, 7.45pm

Upottery (away) Friday July 12, 6.45pm

Colyton (aaway) Wednesday July 17, 6.45pm

St Martins (Hosted in Cranbrook) Friday July 19. 6.45pm

St Austell (away) Saturday July 27, 3pm

Witheridge (away) Saturday August 3, 3pm