Honiton Progress to the next round of the cup following a convincing win away at Moors

Goal! Archant

A re-arranged fixture at Moors was played in cold wet conditions on Saturday morning, but, despite this, Honiton U10s started brightly and created a number of chances, hitting the post and the bar, and forcing the Moors keeper into a number of good saves, writes David Broom.

With the score at 0-0 at half-time, it looked like it could be 'one of those days', but once Tao Wallis opened the scoring early in the second half, the flood gates opened. Josh Lane added a second before Tao Wallis bagged his second of the game. Josh Griffiths found space and added a fourth before Honiton completed the scoring with Ed Newcombe's powerful run from midfield finish with him hitting the post, then striking the bar with the re-bound.

The ball finally found its way into the net via a recovering defender.

With both teams warmed up, and the rain having stopped, the teams decided to play out an additional friendly game, which saw Town score a superb team goal. Mya Podbury won the ball and played the ball into midfield with a composed pass to Ed Newcome, who played a 1-2 with Josh Lane who then switched the play to the far side. Fine interplay between Dexter van Broom and Josh Griffiths created space for Carson Selick, who finished the move with a cool left footed finish that went in off the far post. Despite goal line clearances from Quinn Coombe, Honiton lost the game 2-1, but overall it was great to see the team playing some great passing football.