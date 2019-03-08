Honiton RFC beaten at Cully / Town game postponed / Beer beaten - Saturday's sporting round-up

A round-up of local football and rugby on a soggy late October Saturday.

The weather played havoc with local football with precious few matches surviving but all four of the East Devon rugby clubs were in action and it was a bad day for Honiton as they went down for the sixth time in eight Tribute Western Counties outings, going down 30-5 on their visit to Mid Devon to meet Cullompton.

In other rugby, Exmouth lost 12-0 at Bracknell - that's only third time in 111 away games that Exmouth have failed to score!

Sidmouth won a third successive Tribute South West One game, beating Newton Abbot 32-9 at the Blackmore and Withycombe made it six wins from six starts in their Devon One campaign with a 6-0 win over previously unbeaten Plymouth Argaum.

In football, Honiton Town's South West Peninsula League Premier east meeting with Newton Abbot Spurs - the only scheduled league game of the day - was postponed owing to a waterlogged Mountbatten Park, but they did get a game in at Tiger Way where Axminster Town were edged out 3-2 by St Blazey in a well-contested Walter C Parsons Cup tie.

Exmouth Town's home Toolstation Western League game was off, but Budleigh chalked up a third successive Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East win after a 3-2 win at Braunton. That was one of just two games that survived the rain in that division with the other game played the one that took part on the artificial surface that is home to Exwick Villa and they tasted defeat for only the second time this season, beaten 1-0 by visiting Teignmouth.

Seaton Town were involved in the only Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division to beat the weather and what a game it was too as no fewer than 11 goals were scored in the Town game at University, one that saw the students win 6-5!

Beer Albion Reserves went out of the Bill Slee Cup when they were beaten 5-1 at home by Winkleigh's first team and, in the only Division Two game to survive the rain, Honiton Town Reserves went down 6-0 at University of Exeter 4ths. Two games were played in Division Three with Axmouth United hosting one of them and they went down 2-1 at home to North Tawton while, in the other game, Hemyock won 2-0 at University fifths.

Millwey Rise were involved in the only Division Four game to beat the rain and they came up against a strong Kentisbeare Reserves side who dished out a 7-3 beating.

Just one Division Five game was played and it saw Exmouth Rovers beat Exeter United 3-1 in Exeter.

All six scheduled matches in Division Six were washed out. Division Seven saw more action than any of the nine Macron League divisions with no fewer than five games being played! University of Exeter top scored on the day, winning 10-2 at Devon Yeoman and there was a fine 4-1 away win for Lympstone Reserves on their visit to City Raiders in Exeter. The other games saw Okehampton Argyle Reserves defeat visiting Priory 7-2, Cheriton Fitzpaine win 1-0 at home to Central and Countess Wear Rovers were 3-1 home winners over Sandford.

There were two games played in Division Eight with top honours going to Ottery St Mary Development XI who were 7-1 winners at University VIII.

The other game in the bottom division was at Dawlish United where the home side, the South Devon club's third team, beat Kenn Valley United 2-0.