Honiton RFC beaten / Honiton Town washed out / Seaton Town and Beer both win but Feniton suffer double does of defeat - Saturday’s sporting round-up

Honiton RFC were beaten at Saltash, but there was no action for Honiton Town on another soggy Saturday for local teams

There was no joy for Honiton RFC who went down 14-8 at Saltash in their latest league game and there was no action whatsoever as all three of the East Devon teams playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division had their matches washed out by the weather.

There was also no action for either for Honiton Town (at home to Ivybridge), Axminster Town (at home to Cullompton Rangers) - both those games in the South West Peninsula League Premier East while no play was possible at Exeter University where Budleigh Salterton were supposed to play a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game.

However, play they most certainly did at Cloakham, Axminster where Millwey Rise won their Devon Senior Cup tie against North Devon League outfit Shebbear 4-0.

The Macron League was badly hit for the third Saturday in five weeks with far more games called off than were played!

Indeed 21 league and cup ties beat the weather, but another 40 did not. Beer Albion and Seaton Town both staged Premier Division games in East Devon with Beer defeating Lapford 2-1 while Seaton took the honours in their derby meeting with Feniton, beating the visitors 2-1.

In Division One Lympstone were held to a 2-2 draw by Newtown in a game played at Endurance Park and, in Division Two East Budleigh won again, seeing off Beer Albion Reserves 3-2. Feniton Reserves were edged out 3-2 by Culm United Reserves when the sides met at Acland Park, but Otterton Reserves completed a Division Six seasonal double over Bradninch, beating the Mid Devon men 5-1 on their own ground.

Seaton Town Reserves were beaten 3-1 at high-flying Bishops Blaize.

Exmouth Town thirds lost again, beaten 6-1 in a home Division Eight game by Kenn Valley United.

RUGBY

In addition to the Honiton defeat at Saltash, there were wins locally for both Sidmouth and Withycombe. Sidmouth RFC chalked up a magnificent 29-7 Tribute South West One West victory at home to Chew Valley.

The Chiefs were 19-0 to the good before Chew Valley, who arrived in East Devon having won eight and lost just three of their 11 league outings so far this season, got a try of their own. However, that was as good as it got for the visitors as Sidmouth Chiefs made sure of celebrating the recent refurbishment of the Blackmore grandstand in style by scoring the final points of the game to seal their 29-7 success. In other East Devon rugby, there was no scheduled game for Exmouth in their South West Premier campaign, but Withycombe played and they won 26-14 at OPMs to make it a superb record to date in their Devon One campaign of played 11 and won 11.