Honiton RFC just three points shy of top spot / Axminster Town win at Alphington / Honiton Town beaten at home / Upottery take Macron derby honours – the Saturday local football and rugby round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Honiton RFC enjoyed a splendid day with a home win and news of rivals dropping pints. Howeverm, local football saw defeats for Honiton Town and Feniton with Upottery taking the Macron League local derby honours.

FOOTBALL

Axminster Town won their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division visit to Alphington thanks to goals from Connor Swingler and Tony Pinder.

However, manager less Honiton Town suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Waldon Athletic and there were home losses for Sidmouth – beaten 4-3 by Brixham Villa and Budleigh Salterton – beaten 2-0 at Greenway Lane by Teignmouth.

In the SWP League Premier Division, Exmouth Town scored inside 15 minutes at Sticker with goals from Ace High and Jordan Harris on their way to a 3-1 win in Cornwall. With Plymouth Argyle Reserves losing 3-1 at Saltash United and Tavistock not in action it all means that, on the first Saturday evening of March, Town sit proudly five points clear of Plymouth Argyle Reserves – both teams have played 29 matches and Town are now seven points clear of third placed Tavistock, though Tavvy have played three games fewer - their next match is against Plymouth Argyle Reserves this coming Friday (March 8) and the Pilgrims are also in Wednesday action we they take on Godolphin Atlantic.

In Macron League football, Upottery took the derby honours in their Glebe Park meeting with Feniton, a contest they won 4-Colyton were 3-0 winners at Clyst Valley and Lyme Regis saw off Witheridge 4-2. However, there were no goals at Colyford Road, Seaton where Beer departed with a point from a 1-1 draw.

In Division Two Honiton Town Reserves were mighty close to a fourth point of the league season, but threw were ultimately edged out by the odd goal in five at Tipton St John.

In Division Three, Axmouth United were 3-1 winners over Budleigh Salterton Reserves while Beer Albion Reserves crushed Lympstone 5-1. Otterton went down 5-0 at Winchester but there was a 14th win in 15 league games for Ottery St Mary as Tedburn St Mary were beaten 4-0.

In Division Four, Feniton Reserves lost 2-0 at home to Lyme Regis Reserves, but Millwey Rise banked a terrific point from a 1-1 draw at St Martins Reserves.

In Division Five there was a 3-2 for Cranbrook when they visited Culm United and Dunkeswell saw off visiting Devon Yeoman – beating the Exeter side 3-1. Awliscombe went down 4-1 at Sidmouth Town thirds, but Upottery Reserves were blown away in their Football Express Cup tie at Central 1st team who beat them 6-0.

In Division Eight, Honiton Town thirds went down 5-1 at Tedburn St Mary Reserves.

RUGBY

It was arguably the ‘perfect’ day for Honiton RFC as they won 39-17 at Pirates Amateurs and then heard that their two closest rivals for the Tribute Cornwall and Devon top honour – Penryn and Bude – had shared 20 points.

It all means that the Lacemen are sitting second, just three points behind leaders Penryn and a single point better off than third placed Bude and also five points better off than fourth placed Plymstock Albion Oaks with each of the tip four having just five games to play!

As for the other East Devon rug by news on the first Saturday of March, Exmouth recorded a splendid 25-12 success over Barnstaple when the sides met at the Imperial Ground in a South West Premier Division meeting.

Barum lead with a converted try late in the first half, but there was still time before the break for Sam Whitehead to slot a penalty and send the Cockles into the interval trailing 7-3.

However, everything changed after the break with the Cockles scoring three tries to take the honours.

Withycombe were also in league action, but they went down 46-7 in their Tribute Cornwall and Devon game at Liskeard-Looe. Jack Fear scored a late try to get Withy on the score board.

Sidmouth powered back to winning ways in their Western Counties (W) campaign with a 44-17 Blackmore win over Chard.