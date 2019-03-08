Honiton RFC score 80 points/ Honiton Town and Axminster Town both lose / Dunks exit cup - Saturday sport round-up

Honiton racked up 80 points in their latest league win but, in local football, Honiton Town and Axminster Town both lost whiole Dunkeswell went out of the County Cup and Feniton and Upottery both suffered Macron League defeats

Honiton were big winners when they hosted Plymouth Argaum in a Tribute Cornwall and Devon league meeting with the Lacemen warming up for next weeks big step on the road to Twickenham by recording an 80-3 success.

Another big points haul for the Lacemen and they are now on 923 points for the league season.

They stay second as leaders Penryn also won – the Cornish side stay top after edging a close encounter at Liseard-Looe that ended 29-27 in their favour.

The Tribute Cornwall and Devon table (top four) after the March 9 matches.

The teams have four matches left to play to complete their seasons

P W D L F A Pts

Penryn 22 18 2 2 753 231 93

Honiton 22 18 0 4 923 248 90

Bude 22 18 1 3 676 288 89

Plymstock Albion Oaks 22 18 0 4 599 352 85

FOOTBALL

Honiton Town held South West Peninsula League Eastern Division table-topping Stoke Gabriel for 71 minutes before the visitors struck and they got a second to break the Mountbatten Park men’s hearts.

That’s 13 games without a win now for manager less Town, but they made Stoke Gabriel work hard for their latest win.

Axminster Town’s hopes of a top three finish were dealt a blow as they lost 1-0 at fellow top three chasers Brixham Villa.

Of the other two East Devon-based clubs in the Eastern Division Sidmouth Town were without a game and Budleigh Salterton were edged out 2-1 at home by Newton Abbot Spurs.

In the Macron League top flight, Beer Albion suffered a disappointing 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Clyst Valley. There was through a fine 3-0 win for Colyton at Topsham Town and Lyme Regis were 3-1 home victors over Heavitree United.

Upottery were unable to continue where they left off in midweek with that splendid 2-0 Morrison Bell Cup win at SWP League Eastern Division Budleigh Salterton when they were beaten 4-3 at home by Witheridge.

Feniton suffered a heavy 9-1 reversal on the artificial pitch that is home to Exwick Villa.

In Division Two, Axminster Town Reserves beat visiting Honiton Town Reserves 2-0. That was the same score by which Tipton St John lost on their visit to title favourites Whipton & Pinhoe.

In Division Three, there was a rare defeat for table-topping Ottery St Mary, beaten 3-1 by University in a match that many considered to be a title winning showdown and, if that is the case, then the students will now go on and win the top honour. However, a defeat for Sandford - beaten at Tedburn St Mary – will come as some consolation for the Otters in terms of their bid to bag a top three spot and with it the ability to play Division Two football next season. In the same section, Beer Albion Reserves lost 3-2 at East Budleigh.

In Division Four, Feniton Reserves went down 6-1 at home to Elmore Reserves.

In Division Five, Cranbrook made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 home success over Devon Yeoman. Awliscombe were beaten 2-0 at home by Culm United and Division Five side Dunkeswell Rovers went out of the Devon Intermediate Cup, beaten 1-0 at North Devon League side Combe Martin.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were beaten 3-0 at Lapford Reserves.

In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves shared four goals with Amory Green Rovers Reserves at Cloakham Lawns. However, it was a tough afternoon for Honiton Town thirds who were beaten 11-0 at home by Exmouth Town thirds.