Honiton RFC success, Honiton Town beaten and Axminster Town net point - a round-up of local rugby and football

The penultimate Saturday of January saw a big win in rugby for Honiton’s Lacemen, but, in football, there was a 3-0 defeat for Honiton Town at Brixham while, in the Macron League, on a day of goals, goals and more goals, Ottery St Mary topped the charts with their 15-0 Washbrook Meadow win over Axmouth United.

Honiton Town went down 3-0 in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at Brixham. The Hippos trailed 1-0 at half-time and conceded two more in the second half.

In another Eastern Division game, Axminster Town bagged a point from a 1-1 Tiger Way draw with Teignmouth thanks to a Nathan Antat goal.

In Macron League football, goals, goals and more goals, was the order of the day – three of the league matches ended with teams netting double figures with the 15 - yes, fifteen – that Ottery St Mary scored in their Division Three home win over Axmouth United, being the highest single score. In the Premier Division, Beer Albion were beaten by table-topping Cronies who took the points thanks to a 4-1 final score. Feniton got a point from a 1-1 home draw with Heavitree United and Upottery also banked a point in a2-2 Glebe Park draw with Lyme Regis.

In Division Two Axminster Town Reserves were involved in a drawn game at Crediton United that yielded eight while goals Honiton Town Reserves lost 11-0 at home to Royal Oak.

In Division Three there was a 6-4 defeat in Exeter for Beer Reserves, who went down to host Winchester.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise lost 5-1 at Hemyock and Feniton Reserves went down 5-0 away at Hemyock.

In Division Five, Cranbrook won again, they defeated Culm United 2-1 and table-topping Exmouth Spartans saw off Bravehearts, beating the Willand-based side 3-2.

Awliscombe went down 2-0 at home to Sidmouth Town thirds while Dunkeswell were amongst the goals again; the Dunks won 5-3 at Wessex Park Rangers in Tiverton. Upottery Reserves ended a mini slump- the Glebe Park men had lost their last two games, but they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 success against Exeter side Central.

In Division Seven, Offwell Rangers were edged out 2-1 at home by Bradninch while, at Seaton Town they saw a dozen goals as the Town Reserves drew 6-6 with Witheridge Reserves! Colyton Reserves won their home meeting with Exeter United 4-3.

In Division Eight Honiton Town thirds were beaten 7-1 at Elmore thirds, but there was a 5-1 win for Millwey Rise in their home game against Exmouth Town thirds.

RUGBY

Honiton’s rugby team made it 15 wins from 18 league games as they saw off Withycombe at Allhallows.

Honiton, who had led 33-5 at half-time, ended as 48-12 winners in their home Tribute Cornwall and Devon game against Withy.

Honiton have now scored a whopping 741 points in their 17 league outings so far this season.