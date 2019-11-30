Honiton RFC win / Honiton Town beaten / Axminster Town and Upottery both draw - Saturday's football and rugby round-up

Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Honiton Town shipped six goals, Axminster Town net a point, Honiton RFC in home success - all the results from local football and rugby on the final Saturday of November

Honiton Town shipped three goals either side of half-time as they went down 6-0 at home to Brixham.

The defeat was a ninth for the Hippos in 16 SWP League outings and they sit 14th with 19 points from their matches to date.

Axminster Town are now just one place and one point worse off after they banked a point from a 1-1 Tiger Way draw with Elburton Villa. Mark Scott saw red and so the Tigers played almost a third of the contest a man light, but a Richard Hebditch goal ensured they bagged a share of the spoils that their all-round performance deserved.

Ottery St Mary made it back-to-back home wins as they secured a second Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West win of the season, beating Plymstock United 3-1 at Washbrook Meadow.

Tom Hayes score twice and Curtis Winchcombe also scored, though he did end the game early as he saw red for preventing a 'goal' from the opposition who the scored form the spot, but the 10 man Otters deservedly held on to bank three precious points.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League; Upottery picked up a Premier Division point from a 1-1 Glebe Park draw with Lapford. In the same section Beer Albion bagged a 4-0 win at Kentisbeare.

In Division Four, Cranbrook had their unbeaten home league record ended when they lost 3-2 at the Cranbrook Education Campus, beaten by Culm United, but Feniton Reserves banked three more points following a 2-1 Acland Park win over Cheriton Fitzpaine.

In another Division Four game, Millwey Rise went down 2-0 at St Martins and Offwell Rangers lost their Division Six East Devon derby, beaten 2-0 at home by Dunkeswell Rovers.

In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves were beaten 6-2 at home by Bow AAC Reserves.

RUGBY

Honiton RFC claimed a fourth win of the Western Counties West season as they defeat Wiveliscombe 27-26.

In other East Devon club rugby; Exmouth went down 27-21 at home to Brixham in a South West Premier meeting while Withycombe made it nine wins from nine starts in their currently highly successful Tribute Devon One campaign after a 31-19 victory at Ilfracombe. Sidmouth did not have a game on the final Saturday of November.