Honiton return for defender Dyer

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC Martin V Bamforth

Honiton Town FC have announced the signing of Elliot Dyer for the upcoming season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dyer spent most of last season playing for Chard but has moved to the Hippos as they prepare for their SW Peninsula East Division debut.

He played for the club in 2017 and the club say he is a versatile player that usually features as part of the back four.

The club has also said that manager Aaron Doble is hoping to announce further signings shortly.