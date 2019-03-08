Honiton return for defender Dyer
PUBLISHED: 12:16 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 17 June 2019
Martin V Bamforth
Honiton Town FC have announced the signing of Elliot Dyer for the upcoming season.
Dyer spent most of last season playing for Chard but has moved to the Hippos as they prepare for their SW Peninsula East Division debut.
He played for the club in 2017 and the club say he is a versatile player that usually features as part of the back four.
The club has also said that manager Aaron Doble is hoping to announce further signings shortly.
