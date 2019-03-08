Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton return for defender Dyer

PUBLISHED: 12:16 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 17 June 2019

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Martin V Bamforth

Honiton Town FC have announced the signing of Elliot Dyer for the upcoming season.

Dyer spent most of last season playing for Chard but has moved to the Hippos as they prepare for their SW Peninsula East Division debut.

He played for the club in 2017 and the club say he is a versatile player that usually features as part of the back four.

The club has also said that manager Aaron Doble is hoping to announce further signings shortly.

Most Read

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Tuckers Arms runners raise £1,500 for Arc

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, is Tracey McGowan of the Tuckers Arms, with rally team memebrs Peter Lawrence, Mark Betts, and Kevin Tratt. Picture Suzie McFadzean.

Royal recognition for Honiton stalwart responsible for restoring independence to thousands of people

Carol Gilson will be awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton return for defender Dyer

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Seaton Freemasons support vital nursing service

League trustees and members of the De La Pole Masonic Lodge. Photo by Lycia Moore.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Tuckers Arms runners raise £1,500 for Arc

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, is Tracey McGowan of the Tuckers Arms, with rally team memebrs Peter Lawrence, Mark Betts, and Kevin Tratt. Picture Suzie McFadzean.

Royal recognition for Honiton stalwart responsible for restoring independence to thousands of people

Carol Gilson will be awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton return for defender Dyer

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Seaton Freemasons support vital nursing service

League trustees and members of the De La Pole Masonic Lodge. Photo by Lycia Moore.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton return for defender Dyer

Honiton Town's new signing Elliot Dyer. Picture: Honiton Town FC

Whimple earn five wicket win over Ottery

Ottery Cricket Club v Whimple Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Honiton Ladies Open success for Cathy Uttley and two of her former club mates

Honiton Ladies Open organiser Liz Rogers and lady captain Cherry Liell with the prize table. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Exmouth’s Heather is part of England ladies fly fishing champion team

The England ladies fly fishing team that won the international meeting, seeing off Scotland, Irleand and Wales at Draycote Water in Warwickshire. Left to right: Back row: Lisa Iles, Jess Teddle, Gwynth Mooney, Lianne Bobby, Maggie Curtis. Front row: Mark Mcleod, Sue Kidby, Rosemary Gunn, Heather Lamacraft, Louise Callow (Captain),Eileen Chahris Bobby (Manager). Picture HEATHER LAMACRAFT

Tuckers Arms runners raise £1,500 for Arc

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, is Tracey McGowan of the Tuckers Arms, with rally team memebrs Peter Lawrence, Mark Betts, and Kevin Tratt. Picture Suzie McFadzean.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists