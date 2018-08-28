Honiton Town – 2018 was not too kind to the Hippos on the pitch

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

The year of 2018 has not been particularly kind to Honiton Town, for the Hippos, into their second season of South West Peninsula League Eastern Division football, have lost 21 of the 33 league games they played in the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town have, of course, undergone a change of management between the campaigns with current boss Kev Blackwell returning to Mountbatten Park to take charge of the Hippos before the start of the current season.

The year began with a January 6, 1-0 defeat at Galmpton and Roselands and that was followed with a 3-0 loss at home to Brixham in the only other January game the Hippos played.

February saw one game – but what a result, as Liverton were beaten 7-1 at Mountbatten Park.

Bad weather continued to cause havoc with games and Town managed only two games in March – that meant the Hippos had played only five games in the first three months of the year!

April proved to be a manic month as the Hippos were forced to negotiate a crazy seven home games in the space of just 17 days!

From January through to the final game of the league season – the May 7, 9-1 defeat at Appledore, saw the Hippos play 13 games in all. They won three, drew one and lost nine.

The current season opened for the Hippos with an August 15, 1-0 defeat away at Elmore.

Town won one and lost three of the four league games they faced in August. They also managed two wins from their four league games in September and two also in October, but the October 3-2 home win over then table-topping Elmore – the Hippos were the first team to defeat the Tiverton-based side this season – was the last time the Hippos won a league game in 2018!

Since that October 27 Mountbatten Park success, the Hippos have drawn 3-3 at home to University and followed that with five successive losses including the 5-1 defeat on the last Saturday of the year when they visited St Martins.

Honiton Town league results in 2018

Season 2017/18

January: Lost 1-0 at Galmpton; lost 3-0 at home to Brixham.

February: Won 7-1 at home to Liverton.

March: Lost 2-0 at Ilfracombe and then lost 1-0 at home to Ilfracombe.

April: Won 4-2 at home to Torridgeside; lost 7-4 at home to St Martins; lost 4-1 at home to Axminster Town; drew 1-1 at home to University; lost 4-2 at home to Bovey Tracey and lost 2-1 at home to Newton Abbot.

May: Won 2-1 at home to Alphington and lost 9-1 away at Appledore.

Season 2018/19

August: Lost 1-0 at Elmore; lost 3-1 at Ilfracombe; won 2-1 at home to Budleigh; lost 1-0 at home to Sidmouth Town.

September: Won 7-1 away at Liverton; lost 3-2 at home to Brixham; lost 5-2 at home to St Martins; won 2-1 away at Alphington.

October: Lost 3-0 at Crediton; won 3-0 home to Teignmouth; drew 2-2 at Bovey Tracey; won 4-1 at Budleigh Salterton; lost 1-0 at Sidmouth Town; won 3-2 at home to Elmore.

November: Drew 3-3 at home to University; lost 2-1 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs; lost 3-0 at Waldon Athletic.

December: lost 5-1 at Stoke Gabriel; lost 2-0 at Axminster Town; lost 5-1 at St Martins.