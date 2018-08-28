Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Town – 2018 was not too kind to the Hippos on the pitch

PUBLISHED: 11:01 01 January 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

The year of 2018 has not been particularly kind to Honiton Town, for the Hippos, into their second season of South West Peninsula League Eastern Division football, have lost 21 of the 33 league games they played in the year.

Town have, of course, undergone a change of management between the campaigns with current boss Kev Blackwell returning to Mountbatten Park to take charge of the Hippos before the start of the current season.

The year began with a January 6, 1-0 defeat at Galmpton and Roselands and that was followed with a 3-0 loss at home to Brixham in the only other January game the Hippos played.

February saw one game – but what a result, as Liverton were beaten 7-1 at Mountbatten Park.

Bad weather continued to cause havoc with games and Town managed only two games in March – that meant the Hippos had played only five games in the first three months of the year!

April proved to be a manic month as the Hippos were forced to negotiate a crazy seven home games in the space of just 17 days!

From January through to the final game of the league season – the May 7, 9-1 defeat at Appledore, saw the Hippos play 13 games in all. They won three, drew one and lost nine.

The current season opened for the Hippos with an August 15, 1-0 defeat away at Elmore.

Town won one and lost three of the four league games they faced in August. They also managed two wins from their four league games in September and two also in October, but the October 3-2 home win over then table-topping Elmore – the Hippos were the first team to defeat the Tiverton-based side this season – was the last time the Hippos won a league game in 2018!

Since that October 27 Mountbatten Park success, the Hippos have drawn 3-3 at home to University and followed that with five successive losses including the 5-1 defeat on the last Saturday of the year when they visited St Martins.

Honiton Town league results in 2018

Season 2017/18

January: Lost 1-0 at Galmpton; lost 3-0 at home to Brixham.

February: Won 7-1 at home to Liverton.

March: Lost 2-0 at Ilfracombe and then lost 1-0 at home to Ilfracombe.

April: Won 4-2 at home to Torridgeside; lost 7-4 at home to St Martins; lost 4-1 at home to Axminster Town; drew 1-1 at home to University; lost 4-2 at home to Bovey Tracey and lost 2-1 at home to Newton Abbot.

May: Won 2-1 at home to Alphington and lost 9-1 away at Appledore.

Season 2018/19

August: Lost 1-0 at Elmore; lost 3-1 at Ilfracombe; won 2-1 at home to Budleigh; lost 1-0 at home to Sidmouth Town.

September: Won 7-1 away at Liverton; lost 3-2 at home to Brixham; lost 5-2 at home to St Martins; won 2-1 away at Alphington.

October: Lost 3-0 at Crediton; won 3-0 home to Teignmouth; drew 2-2 at Bovey Tracey; won 4-1 at Budleigh Salterton; lost 1-0 at Sidmouth Town; won 3-2 at home to Elmore.

November: Drew 3-3 at home to University; lost 2-1 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs; lost 3-0 at Waldon Athletic.

December: lost 5-1 at Stoke Gabriel; lost 2-0 at Axminster Town; lost 5-1 at St Martins.

Most Read

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster car fire

Axminster fire engine. Picture: Fire Service

Axminster charity thrown £10,000 lifeline

Rotarians collecting for Arc outside Axminster Tesco. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Honiton Wine Bar – family aims to develop the High Street business

Lisa and Pete Beigan,the new owners of Honiton wine bar. Ref edr 51 18TI 6981. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Lister psychiatrist sets up sports sessions to tackle mental health

Sport sessions to help people who struggle with their mental health will be taking place in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City throughout January. Picture: Pexels

Arson suspected after series of cars on fire in Hitchin

Police at the scene in Hitchin's Dacre Road. Picture: Alan Millard

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axmouth Challenge races taking place on first Sunday of 2019

Running

Honiton John Ritchie Trophy match success for Clarke and Baker

Action from the Captains Cup at Honiton Bowls Club. Pitcure HBC

Axminster Town - a look back at the ups and downs on the pitch for the Tigers during 2018

Football

Honiton Town – 2018 was not too kind to the Hippos on the pitch

Football on pitch

Axminster charity thrown £10,000 lifeline

Rotarians collecting for Arc outside Axminster Tesco. Picture: Suzie McFadzean
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists