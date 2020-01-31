Advanced search

Honiton Town hosting Holsworthy at Mountbatten Park on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:55 31 January 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town will seek to continue what is currently an unbeaten start to 2020 when they entertain Holsworthy in a South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting at Mountbatten Park tomorrow.

The Hippos have played twice so far this year, drawing 1-1 at Elburton n Villa on January 4 and their most recent outing, ahead of Saturday's game, was a 2-2 home draw with Torrington on January 11.

Prior to the two draws, Town were 2-1 winners of their December 21, visit to high-flying Torpoint Athletic.

However, it is now over three months since the Hippos last won a home e game with that being an October 19, 2-1 win over Elburton Villa.

The first visitors of February to Mountbatten Park, Holsworthy, who saw considerably more action in January than the Hippos! With Town only getting two games in in the first month of the year, Holsworthy managed five. Their return from those five January outings was one win (a 4-3 January 11 success at home to Crediton United), two draws (3-3 at home to Axminster and 1-1 last Saturday at home to Elburton Villa) and two defeats (4-1 at Bovey Tracey in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie and 2-1 in a league game at Millbrook).

As far as away success in this season's league campaign, Holsworthy have tasted victory only twice with those away wins coming back in August, 4-1 at Stoke Gabriel and the last time was on their September visit to Plymouth Marjons where they won 2-0.

Honiton were 2-1 winners on their visit to Holsworthy on the final day of August.

Heading into the game on Saturday, Honiton Town sit 13th, four places and five points better off than Holsworthy, who have played one game more.

