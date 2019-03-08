Honiton Town all set for start of new season

It's the start of a busy launch to the new term for the Hippos who then travel on Monday night to Crediton United and are at Dartmouth next Saturday (August 17) before their first home game, a Wednesday August 21 Mountbatten Park meeting with Axminster Town.

The Hippos, who joined the SWPL as an Eastern Division start will be starting their third season in the league and, to date, they have not enjoyed the best of starts.

In their first season (2017/18) they lost their first three games before a 1-1 draw at Brixham and, last season, they lost seven of their first eight, the exception being a 2-1 success over Budleigh Salterton in their first home game.

Last season's visit to Brixham saw the Hippos' beaten 3-0 while, in the two home games over the last two season, Brixham have won both, 3-0 two season's ago and 3-2 last season.