Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Town all set for start of new season

PUBLISHED: 08:32 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 09 August 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It's the start of a busy launch to the new term for the Hippos who then travel on Monday night to Crediton United and are at Dartmouth next Saturday (August 17) before their first home game, a Wednesday August 21 Mountbatten Park meeting with Axminster Town.

The Hippos, who joined the SWPL as an Eastern Division start will be starting their third season in the league and, to date, they have not enjoyed the best of starts.

In their first season (2017/18) they lost their first three games before a 1-1 draw at Brixham and, last season, they lost seven of their first eight, the exception being a 2-1 success over Budleigh Salterton in their first home game.

Last season's visit to Brixham saw the Hippos' beaten 3-0 while, in the two home games over the last two season, Brixham have won both, 3-0 two season's ago and 3-2 last season.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Week of carnival fun coming to Seaton

A colourful float at Seaton Carnival procession. Picture One Voice Media

Honiton Town all set for start of new season

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff Warren Crocus Foursomes win for Janet Dack

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis men win well against Sherborne

Honiton team are runners-up in their own Invitation Triples competition

The Honiton team that were runners-up in the club's Invitational Triples competition (left to right) H Morfey, J Granger, Carol Pidgeonand B Maynard. Picture: HONITON BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists