Honiton Town and and Axminster Town both OFF as postponement count rises

PUBLISHED: 10:55 18 January 2020

Honiton Town's home meeting with Crediton United and Axminster Town's trip to Bovey Tracey are amongst the casualties in terms of waterlogged pitches on the third Saturday of 2020.

The Macron Devon & Exeter League was also badly hit by a combination of the rain on Friday and an overnight frost which will have thawed into already wet surfaces.

Indeed, by mid-morning on Saturday, 31 Macron League games had been called off.

As at 11am, games at Feniton (v Beer Albion), Seaton Town (v Colyton), Beer Albion Reserves (v Tedburn St Mary), Dunkeswell Rovers (v Pinhoe), Otterton (v Heavitree United), Millwey Rise (v Feniton Reserves), East Budleigh (v Exeter United) and Exmouth Rovers (v Awliscombe), were the only East Devon games to survive.

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Tame jackdaw who has a fascination for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

