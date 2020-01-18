Honiton Town and and Axminster Town both OFF as postponement count rises

Football Archant

Honiton Town's home meeting with Crediton United and Axminster Town's trip to Bovey Tracey are amongst the casualties in terms of waterlogged pitches on the third Saturday of 2020.

The Macron Devon & Exeter League was also badly hit by a combination of the rain on Friday and an overnight frost which will have thawed into already wet surfaces.

Indeed, by mid-morning on Saturday, 31 Macron League games had been called off.

As at 11am, games at Feniton (v Beer Albion), Seaton Town (v Colyton), Beer Albion Reserves (v Tedburn St Mary), Dunkeswell Rovers (v Pinhoe), Otterton (v Heavitree United), Millwey Rise (v Feniton Reserves), East Budleigh (v Exeter United) and Exmouth Rovers (v Awliscombe), were the only East Devon games to survive.